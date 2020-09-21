Startseite
EcoDesign

Nachhaltigkeit innovativ gestalten

    Green Innovation

    Nachhaltige Innovationen


    Nachhaltige Innovationen verfolgen das Ziel, entsprechende Produkte und/oder Technologien zu entwickeln. Als nachhaltige Produkte bezeichnen wir jene Produkte, die mindestens in einem der fünf folgenden Bereiche eine deutliche Verbesserung der Umweltleistung bieten: Energie, Verpackung, Inhaltsstoffe, Gewicht und Materialien sowie Kreislaufwirtschaft.

    EcoDesign-Prozess


    Mit unserem EcoDesign-Prozess fördern wir Nachhaltigkeit in allen Stadien der Produktentwicklung. Dazu gehört eine Lebenszyklusbewertung zur Bestimmung der Umweltauswirkungen in jeder Lebensphase eines Produkts, von der Rohstoffgewinnung über die Materialverarbeitung, Herstellung, Verbreitung, Nutzung, Reparatur und Wartung bis hin zur Entsorgung oder Wiederverwertung.
     
    Der EcoDesign-Prozess veranlasste Philips dazu, fünf Kernbereiche für eine verbesserte Umweltleistung zu definieren:
    Energy icon

    Energie

    Der Energieverbrauch ist oft der wichtigste Einzelfaktor bei der Bestimmung der Umweltauswirkungen eines Produkts während seines gesamten Lebenszyklus. Indem wir die Energieeffizienz eines Produkts verbessern, können wir seinen Energieverbrauch und seinen CO2-Fussabdruck reduzieren.  
    Packaging icon

    Verpackung

    Sowohl leichte und kleinvolumige Verpackungen als auch die Verwendung von recyceltem und/oder biobasiertem, biologisch abbaubarem Füllmaterial und besser recycelbare Verpackungen tragen dazu bei, den Ressourcenverbrauch und die Umweltauswirkungen über den gesamten Lebenszyklus der Verpackung zu minimieren.
    Substances icon

    Inhaltsstoffe

    Produkte werden mit einer Reihe von Inhaltsstoffen hergestellt, von denen einige Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt haben können. Indem wir die Verwendung gefährlicher Stoffe minimieren oder ganz vermeiden, können wir die Auswirkungen unserer Produkte auf die Umwelt verringern.
    Weight & Materials icon

    Gewicht und Materialien

    Indem wir die Menge der von uns verwendeten Materialien reduzieren, verbrauchen wir bei der Herstellung und/oder beim Transport weniger Ressourcen und Energie. Auch die Wahl der Materialien - zum Beispiel Edelmetalle, biobasierte, biologisch abbaubare Materialien - kann sich positiv oder negativ auf die Umwelt auswirken.  
    Circularity icon

    Kreislaufwirtschaft

    Dieser Bereich bezieht sich auf das Potenzial eines Systems, eines Produktes oder einer Komponente, zur Kreislaufwirtschaft beizutragen. Ihr Beitrag wird berechnet, indem die Umweltleistung über mehrere Lebenszyklen hinweg bewertet wird, wobei beispielsweise die Rückgewinnung von Materialien und ihre Wiederverwendung in neuen Produkten berücksichtigt wird. Aufrüstung, Gebrauchstauglichkeit, Wiederaufbereitung, Ersatzteilbeschaffung, Erhöhung des Recyclinganteils und der Wiederverwertbarkeit – all dies trägt dazu bei, den Ressourcenverbrauch zu reduzieren. Zur Kreislaufwirtschaft gehört auch die Produktlebensdauer. Eine längere Lebensdauer der Produkte verringert den mit der Einführung neuer Produkte verbundenen Ressourcenverbrauch und die Transportemissionen.

    Nachhaltige Produkte


    Nachhaltige Produkte von Philips bieten eine erhebliche Umweltverbesserung in einem oder mehreren Bereichen: Energie, Verpackung, Inhaltsstoffe, Gewicht & Materialien, Kreislaufwirtschaft – entweder durch die Erfüllung produktspezifischer Anforderungen an die Ökobilanz und/oder durch die Auszeichnung mit einem anerkannten Label.

    Nachhaltige Produkt von Philips erkennt man an dem Umweltzeichen auf unseren Produkten. Unser EcoDesign-Prozess unterliegt der externen Überprüfung durch EY (in den Vorjahren KPMG).
    Green Products and Green Revenues

    For our Philips Green Products we use Life Cycle Analysis to set specific product requirements


    For a representative PowerTouch Shaver, the two most impacting phases of the product's life cycle are the use phase (due to the use of gel and cleaning of the device) and the production phase (including materials). The contribution of the different phases to the product's total environmental impact is shown on the following ‘ecoprofile’ graph. The packaging, transport, and end-of-life phases represent respectively around 1% of the total environmental impact.

     

    The ReCiPe methodology and the Netherlands’ environmental cost indicator* were used to assess and calculate the environmental impacts of the product.

     

    The LCA is based on a 7-year scenario in which an user buys one body and 3 to 4 spare head/cutter sets.

     

    In this calculation, it is assumed that the end user has daily shaving sessions using gel and cleans the device once a week with 32°C water.

     

    *The environmental costs, also called “hidden” costs, are the environmental costs associated with a product’s manufacture, use, and disposal (based on the cost of preventive measures that should be taken to prevent the environmental impacts).
    Ecoprofile graph
    Eco MRI graph

    Recycling fördern

    Wir wollen die Lebensqualität der Menschen durch sinnvolle Innovationen verbessern. Das wollen wir erreichen, indem wir die begrenzten Ressourcen unseres Planeten auf nachhaltige Weise nutzen. Dies erfordert, dass Philips kontinuierlich an der Umweltverträglichkeit der Produkte arbeitet, wozu unter anderem die Gestaltung von Produkten mit Fokus auf Wiederverwertbarkeit und Wiederverwendung, Elektroabfälle und andere Faktoren gehören.
    chemicals management

    Handhabung von Chemikalien


    Die Minimierung – und wo immer möglich der Verzicht – schädlicher Substanzen in unseren Produkten und Produktionsprozessen ist ein Eckpfeiler unseres Einsatzes für Gesundheit, Sicherheit und Umwelt.
    Protecting public health

    REACH


    Wir unterstützen das Ziel der REACH-Gesetzgebung der Europäischen Union, die Gesundheit und die Umwelt durch eine bessere und frühere Identifizierung bestimmter chemischer Stoffe zu schützen.
