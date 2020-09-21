

For a representative PowerTouch Shaver, the two most impacting phases of the product's life cycle are the use phase (due to the use of gel and cleaning of the device) and the production phase (including materials). The contribution of the different phases to the product's total environmental impact is shown on the following ‘ecoprofile’ graph. The packaging, transport, and end-of-life phases represent respectively around 1% of the total environmental impact.

The ReCiPe methodology and the Netherlands’ environmental cost indicator* were used to assess and calculate the environmental impacts of the product.

The LCA is based on a 7-year scenario in which an user buys one body and 3 to 4 spare head/cutter sets.

In this calculation, it is assumed that the end user has daily shaving sessions using gel and cleans the device once a week with 32°C water.

*The environmental costs, also called “hidden” costs, are the environmental costs associated with a product’s manufacture, use, and disposal (based on the cost of preventive measures that should be taken to prevent the environmental impacts).