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Mini Stereoanlage

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Bewertungen

Die Faszination von Sound

Holen Sie sich mit diesem HiFi-Micro-Soundsystem von Philips Style in Ihr Zuhause. Genießen Sie klares und störungsfreies DAB+-Radio mit vollständiger Kontrolle mithilfe der kostenlosen DigitalRadio-App und tolle visuelle Effekte mit RadioVIS. Geben Sie CDs und tragbare Geräte über USB oder MP3-Link wieder.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Begeistert von Sound

Die Faszination von Sound

  • Dockingstation für iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

30 W RMS Gesamtausgangsleistung

30 W RMS Gesamtausgangsleistung

Digitale Sound-Kontrolle für jede Musikrichtung

Digitale Sound-Kontrolle für jede Musikrichtung

Die digitale Klangsteuerung bietet Ihnen eine Auswahl an Voreinstellungen für Jazz, Rock, Pop und Klassik, mit denen Sie die Frequenzbereiche für verschiedene Musikrichtungen optimieren können. Jeder Modus verwendet die Graphic Equalizing-Technologie zur automatischen Anpassung und zur Optimierung der wichtigsten Tonfrequenzen der gewählten Musikrichtung. Außerdem bietet Ihnen die digitale Klangsteuerung ein perfektes Klangerlebnis für die jeweilige Musikrichtung.

Kostenlose DigitalRadio App mit RadioVIS und Steuerung von DAB+/UKW

Erleben Sie Radio mit vielen Extras wie RadioVIS, einer leistungsstarken Funktion der Organisation RadioDNS, die DAB-Sender mit dem Internet verbindet. Mit RadioVIS wird Radio hören dank Internetinhalten in Echtzeit zum aufregenden Erlebnis. Mit der App wird angegeben, wie Webinformationen die Radiofunktion ergänzen sollen; Sie erhalten zu den DAB-Übertragungen anschauliche Diashows zu den Nachrichten, aktuelle Verkehrsinformationen, Werbung und mehr und damit wesentlich mehr Informationen als nur vom Radiosender selbst. RadioVis erhalten Sie mit der kostenlosen Philips DigitalRadio App, die Sie im Apple App Store herunterladen können. Die App ermöglicht außerdem die Steuerung von DAB+- und UKW-Radio.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.5

von 5

6

Bewertungen

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Musik mit Digital Right Management nicht unterstützt.