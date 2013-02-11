Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Eingestellt
DCB852/10
Die Faszination von Sound
Holen Sie sich mit diesem HiFi-Micro-Soundsystem von Philips Style in Ihr Zuhause. Genießen Sie klares und störungsfreies DAB+-Radio mit vollständiger Kontrolle mithilfe der kostenlosen DigitalRadio-App und tolle visuelle Effekte mit RadioVIS. Geben Sie CDs und tragbare Geräte über USB oder MP3-Link wieder.
Dockingstation für iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Die digitale Klangsteuerung bietet Ihnen eine Auswahl an Voreinstellungen für Jazz, Rock, Pop und Klassik, mit denen Sie die Frequenzbereiche für verschiedene Musikrichtungen optimieren können. Jeder Modus verwendet die Graphic Equalizing-Technologie zur automatischen Anpassung und zur Optimierung der wichtigsten Tonfrequenzen der gewählten Musikrichtung. Außerdem bietet Ihnen die digitale Klangsteuerung ein perfektes Klangerlebnis für die jeweilige Musikrichtung.
Erleben Sie Radio mit vielen Extras wie RadioVIS, einer leistungsstarken Funktion der Organisation RadioDNS, die DAB-Sender mit dem Internet verbindet. Mit RadioVIS wird Radio hören dank Internetinhalten in Echtzeit zum aufregenden Erlebnis. Mit der App wird angegeben, wie Webinformationen die Radiofunktion ergänzen sollen; Sie erhalten zu den DAB-Übertragungen anschauliche Diashows zu den Nachrichten, aktuelle Verkehrsinformationen, Werbung und mehr und damit wesentlich mehr Informationen als nur vom Radiosender selbst. RadioVis erhalten Sie mit der kostenlosen Philips DigitalRadio App, die Sie im Apple App Store herunterladen können. Die App ermöglicht außerdem die Steuerung von DAB+- und UKW-Radio.
3.5
von 5
6
Bewertungen
moley
11/02/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect for what i we wanted
wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst
Zorric
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect
Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst
Oz123
02/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control
Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für DCB852 Micro music system verfasst
Musik mit Digital Right Management nicht unterstützt.