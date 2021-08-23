Page d'accueil
    Ce purificateur d'eau pour robinet convient-il à n'importe quel type de robinet ?

    Non, les 5 types de robinets ci-dessous ne sont pas adaptés à ce purificateur d'eau pour robinet :
    1. Robinet à filetage ovale 
    2. Robinet mousseur ou à douchette
    3. Robinet avec capteur
    4. Sortie carrée ou ovale
    5. Robinet non fileté dont la longueur de tuyau exposée est inférieure à 10 mm

