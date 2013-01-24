Light, versatile, and easy to use, Trilogy100 offers clinicians and patient one of life's greatest qualities - simplicity. The Trilogy100 portable volume and pressure support ventilator is ideal for use at home or in alternative care sites.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Passive Circuit Option uses single limb circuit with a passive exhalation port or mask with integrated leak. It is compatible with AutoTrak or flow triggering options. This feature provides an estimate of the exhaled tidal volume, as well as leak compensation in both volume and pressure modes.
Two circuit options
Two circuit options for simple, flexible use
Interchangeable active and passive exhalation porting blocks give clinicians the flexibility to choose the best available circuit and interface for patients. Trilogy100's internal PEEP, combined with a single-limb circuit, creates a simple application.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.