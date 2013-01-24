Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Trilogy100 Ventilator

Trilogy100

Ventilator

Light, versatile, and easy to use, Trilogy100 offers clinicians and patient one of life's greatest qualities - simplicity. The Trilogy100 portable volume and pressure support ventilator is ideal for use at home or in alternative care sites.

Caractéristiques

Environmental
Temperature
  • 5 – 40 °C
Relative humidity
  • 15 - 95 %
Atmospheric pressure
  • 110 to 60 kPa
Controls
Circuit types
  • Active with PAP; passive
Ventilation types
  • Volume control; pressure control; bilevel
Volume modes
  • AC; SIMV (w/PS); CV
Pressure modes
  • CPAP; S; S/T; T; PC-SIMV (w/PS)
IPAP
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
EPAP for active circuits
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O
EPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
CPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
PEEP for active circuits
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O
PEEP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Pressure support differential
  • 0 to 30 cm H₂O
Physical
Weight
  • 5 kg (11 lb)
Size
  • 16.68 cm L x 28.45 cm W x 23.52 cm H (6.6" L x 11.2" W x 9.3" H)
Alarms
Circuit disconnect
  • Off; 10 to 60 sec
Apnea rate
  • Off; 10 to 60 sec
High tidal volume
  • Off; 50 to 2000 ml
Low tidal volume
  • Off; 50 to 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off; 0.1 to 99 l/min
Low minute ventilations
  • Off; 0.1 to 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 beats per minute
Low respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 beats per minute
Measured patient parameters
Respiratory rate
  • 0 to 80 beats per minute
Minute ventilation
  • 0 to 99 l/min
Leak rate
  • 0 to 2000 l/min
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 to 2000 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
Percentage patient triggered breaths
  • 0 to 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Controls
Tidal volume
  • 50 to 2000 ml
Breath rate
  • 1 to 60 for AC mode; 1 to 60 for all other modes
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 to 5.0 sec
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp start pressure
  • 0 to 25 cm H2O for active circuits; 4 to 25 cm H2O for passive circuits; 4 to 19 cm H2O in CPAP cm H₂O
Ramp length
  • Off; 5 to 45 min
Flex
  • Off; 1 to 3
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 to 9 l/min
Flow cycle
  • 10 to 90 %
Apnea rate
  • 4 to 60 beats per minute

