Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Page d'accueil
$

Termes recherchés

BiPAP A40 Tailored ventilation - because every patient is different

BiPAP A40 A40

Tailored ventilation - because every patient is different

Trouver des produits similaires

To help physicians smoothly transition their chronic insufficiency respiratory patients from hospital to home, the BiPAP A40 can work in interaction with other products and software. We offer a comprehensive solution through the different steps of the patient care pathway: from titration, to discharge, therapy and follow-up.

Contactez nous

Caractéristiques

BiPAP A30 specifications
BiPAP A30 specifications
Poids
  • 2,1 kg (avec alimentation électrique)
Modes de ventilation
  • PPC, S, S/T, PC, T
Taille
  • 21,6 cm x 19 cm x 11,5 cm (l x L x H)
IPAP
  • 4 à 30 cm H₂O
AVAPS Ajustable (Ventilation hybride)
  • AVAPS (ventilation volumétrique à régulation de pression)
Source d’alimentation cc
  • 12 Vcc, 5,0 A (batterie externe), 24 Vcc, 4,2 A (alimentation électrique)
Vitesse AVAPS
  • 0,5 à 5 cmH2O/min
EPAP
  • 4 à 25 cm H₂O
Alimentation sur batterie
  • 11 heures à IPAP 15 / EPAP 4 cmH2O et 12 rpm
Temps inspiratoire
  • 0,5 à 3 s
Volume courant cible (lorsque la fonction AVAPS est activée)
  • 200 à 1500 ml
Fréquence respiratoire
  • 0 à 40
Temps de montée
  • 1 (100 ms) – 6 (600 ms)
Connexions à des polygraphes et des polysomnographes
  • Connexion directe aux polysomnographes Alice PDx et Alice 6 ; module de sortie analogique compatible avec la plupart des polysomnographes
Déclenchement insp et cyclage expi
  • Algorithme Digital Auto-TRAK
Niveau sonore
  • < 30 dBA à 10 cmH2O
Humidification
  • Humidificateur chauffant System One avec Dry Box
Alarmes
  • Déconnexion du patient, apnée, ventilation minute basse, volume courant bas (avec AVAPS uniquement), fréquence respiratoire élevée
Monitorage
  • Pression, volume courant, ventilation minute, fréquence respiratoire, fuite, rapport I/E
Gestion des données
  • Logiciel EncorePro 2 et DirectViewCompatible avec le module d’oxymétrie, la détection avancée des événements respiratoires résiduels (index d’apnée-hypopnée, apnée avec obstruction des voies aériennes, apnée avec voies aériennes non obstruées, hypopnée, respiration périodique de Cheyne-Stokes, éveil lié à un effort respiratoire (RERA), fuites importantes et ronflements)
télécommande ;
  • Compatibilité avec PC Direct
  • 1. La disponibilité des produits est variable suivant les pays. Veuillez contacter votre ingénieur commercial ou notre Service Clients pour plus d’informations.
  • 2. La batterie amovible offre une autonomie de cinq heures avec une pression IPAP de 12 cmH2O/EPAP de 7 cmH2O et une fréquence cardiaque de 12 bpm.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand