Philips

BV Arceau mobile

BV Endura

Arceau mobile

Convenant aussi bien aux applications de fluoroscopie générales qu’aux procédures vasculaires spécifiques, le système BV Endura permet de visualiser avec une grande netteté les images dynamiques au cours d’une procédure chirurgicale. Polyvalent, ce système offre un grand nombre de fonctionnalités visant à optimiser vos processus de travail.

Caractéristiques
Amplificateur de brillance (30,5 cm) || Visualisation

Amplificateur de brillance (30,5 cm) assurant une vaste couverture

Le système Philips BV Endura, positionné milieu de gamme, augmente vos capacités en matière d’imagerie vasculaire. La vaste couverture de l’amplificateur de brillance (30,5 cm) permet une meilleure orientation anatomique. Nous avons en outre augmenté la plage de rotation de l’arceau (jusqu’à 135°), afin de proposer les incidences nécessaires pour la plupart des procédures vasculaires.
Imagerie numérique 1K² || SmartVision

L’imagerie numérique 1K² pour une meilleure qualité d’image

La chaîne d’imagerie 1K² entièrement numérique intègre des fonctionnalités avancées de réduction du bruit et de rehaussement des contours 2D, pour des images de grande qualité.
Contraste et luminosité automatiques || Options de visualisation intel

Réglage automatique et rapide du contraste et de la luminosité

Il suffit d’appuyer sur un bouton pour que la fonctionnalité de réglage du contraste et de la luminosité en temps réel fournisse rapidement des images de grande qualité.
BodySmart || SmartVision

BodySmart pour une grande qualité de contraste

Le logiciel BodySmart recherche, suit et définit le champ d’acquisition en fonction de la région anatomique, indépendamment de sa position sur l’image, offrant ainsi systématiquement un contraste d’image de grande qualité.
Ultra-compact || Options de visualisation intel

Ultra-compacte pour s’adapter aux espaces restreints du bloc opératoire

Le format ultra-compact du poste MobileView permet de se déplacer facilement dans les espaces restreints du bloc opératoire et de le positionner au plus près de la table d’opération.
Positionnement automatique des diaphr... || SmartVision

Couverture de toute la région d’intérêt

La fonctionnalité de positionnement automatique des diaphragmes assure un réglage optimal de ces derniers, pour des images de grande qualité. Il suffit d’appuyer sur un bouton pour obtenir un positionnement automatique des diaphragmes sur la région anatomique d’intérêt.
Facilité de connexion || Options de visualisation intel

Facilité de connexion et d’accès aux données

Depuis le poste MobileView, l’opérateur peut saisir manuellement les informations administratives du patient ou extraire une liste de travail via le réseau de l’hôpital. Les images traitées sont ensuite immédiatement envoyées vers le PACS.
Moniteurs 19” (48 cm) || Options de visualisation intel

Moniteurs 19” (48 cm) pour une facilité de visualisation

Deux moniteurs 19” (48 cm) assurent une visualisation optimale. Entièrement mobiles, ils peuvent être facilement orientés en direction du médecin au début de la procédure, puis repositionnés au terme de l’intervention pour que l’opérateur puisse traiter les images. Ils sont en outre réglables en hauteur, pour un plus grand confort de travail.
Informations de contact

Champ requis
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
