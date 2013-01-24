Termes recherchés
Convenant aussi bien aux applications de fluoroscopie générales qu’aux procédures vasculaires spécifiques, le système BV Endura permet de visualiser avec une grande netteté les images dynamiques au cours d’une procédure chirurgicale. Polyvalent, ce système offre un grand nombre de fonctionnalités visant à optimiser vos processus de travail.
Amplificateur de brillance (30,5 cm) assurant une vaste couverture
L’imagerie numérique 1K² pour une meilleure qualité d’image
Réglage automatique et rapide du contraste et de la luminosité
BodySmart pour une grande qualité de contraste
Ultra-compacte pour s’adapter aux espaces restreints du bloc opératoire
Couverture de toute la région d’intérêt
Facilité de connexion et d’accès aux données
Moniteurs 19” (48 cm) pour une facilité de visualisation
