Allura Xper Système à rayons X

Allura Xper FD20

Système à rayons X

Le système de radiologie de pointe Allura Xper FD20 vous permet de réaliser tous types d’interventions cardiaques et vasculaires. Il vous offre une imagerie haute résolution ainsi qu’une grande flexibilité pour les procédures mixtes et dédiées, telles que l’angioplastie coronaire transluminale percutanée.

Caractéristiques
Technologie à capteur plan || Grande qualité d’image à faibl

Technologie à capteur plan avec une résolution d’image de 2k

Le capteur plan 2k capture les informations avec une résolution quatre fois supérieure à celle des systèmes de radiologie classiques, pour une prise de décision plus fiable. Il permet de visualiser avec précision les petits détails et structures lors des interventions cardiaques et vasculaires.
Salle de cathétérisme intégrée || Meilleure expérience utilisate

Salle de cathétérisme intégrée pour une prise de décision plus fiable

La salle de cathétérisme hautement intégrée de Philips comprend des outils évolués d’acquisition et de visualisation de l’image, un accès multimodalité, une surveillance hémodynamique ainsi qu’une fonctionnalité de création de rapports, ce qui permet de fluidifier les processus. Cela génère une réduction des saisies manuelles et permet d’accéder aux dossiers à tout moment, où que vous soyez.
Allura 3D-RA || Des informations plus fiables

Technologie Allura 3D-RA pour une visualisation plus détaillée

La technologie Philips Allura 3D-RA offre, en quelques secondes, une visualisation 3D détaillée des pathologies à partir d’une seule séquence d’angiographie rotationnelle. Lorsqu’elle est associée aux systèmes Philips Allura FD couvrant la totalité du corps, elle peut s’appliquer à n’importe quelle structure anatomique, y compris les zones cérébrales, abdominales et périphériques. D’autres fonctionnalités compensent les mouvements du patient et offrent une résolution à fort contraste, toutes applications confondues.
Design compact || Meilleure expérience utilisate

Design compact pour une plus grande liberté de mouvement

Grâce à son design compact, ce système permet un accès total au patient ainsi que la réalisation d’incidences complexes lors des procédures cardiaques et vasculaires.
XperCT || Des informations plus fiables

XperCT pour des images de haute qualité

XperCT offre des images de haute qualité permettant aux cliniciens d’évaluer les tissus mous avant, pendant ou après une procédure interventionnelle.
Paramètres Xper || Meilleure expérience utilisate

Paramètres Xper permettant de rationaliser les tâches

Xper, qui signifie “X-ray personalized” (rayons X personnalisés), permet à chaque utilisateur de personnaliser les fonctions du système en fonction de ses procédures et processus de travail. Ce système permet de réduire les tâches manuelles, de gagner du temps lors des opérations les plus lourdes et de poser un diagnostic plus fiable, plus rapidement.
StentBoost || Des informations plus fiables

Meilleure visualisation des stents

StentBoost est un outil simple, rapide et économique qui permet une meilleure visualisation des stents dans les artères coronaires. Avec la fonction StentBoost Subtract, vous pouvez même visualiser où se situe le stent par rapport à la paroi vasculaire pendant la procédure.
Allura 3D-CA || Des informations plus fiables

Technologie Allura 3D-CA pour une visualisation détaillée des vaisseaux tortueux

L’Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) de Philips est un puissant outil interventionnel dédié à l’imagerie coronarienne. Il permet d’éviter les mauvaises interprétations des lésions et bifurcations en limitant les vues raccourcies de l’arbre coronaire.

