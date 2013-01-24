Termes recherchés
Le système de radiologie de pointe Allura Xper FD20 vous permet de réaliser tous types d’interventions cardiaques et vasculaires. Il vous offre une imagerie haute résolution ainsi qu’une grande flexibilité pour les procédures mixtes et dédiées, telles que l’angioplastie coronaire transluminale percutanée.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Technologie à capteur plan avec une résolution d’image de 2k
Salle de cathétérisme intégrée pour une prise de décision plus fiable
Technologie Allura 3D-RA pour une visualisation plus détaillée
Design compact pour une plus grande liberté de mouvement
XperCT pour des images de haute qualité
Paramètres Xper permettant de rationaliser les tâches
Meilleure visualisation des stents
Technologie Allura 3D-CA pour une visualisation détaillée des vaisseaux tortueux
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand