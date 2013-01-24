Page d'accueil
Allura Xper Système à rayons X

Allura Xper FD20/20

Système à rayons X

Le système biplan de neuroradiologie Philips Allura Xper FD20/20 offre un haut niveau de détails lors des examens diagnostiques et interventions neurovasculaires complexes. Il est équipé de deux grands capteurs plans comprenant une résolution d’image de 2k ainsi que des outils interventionnels avancés.

Caractéristiques
Statif offrant une grande liberté de mouvement et une vaste couverture

Le système biplan est conçu pour apporter rapidité et flexibilité à l’imagerie. Son bras latéral ergonomique a été spécialement pensé pour réaliser une large gamme d’incidences et ainsi faciliter les interventions complexes. Sa taille compacte facilite, par ailleurs, l’accès au patient et libère de l’espace de travail pour le personnel et l’équipement.
Acquisition rotationnelle pour des impressions 3D en temps réel

Avec le protocole d’acquisition rotationnelle, vous pouvez acquérir plusieurs incidences en une seule injection de produit de contraste. Cette technique est utilisée pour créer des impressions 3D en temps réel des artères coronaires et vaisseaux complexes, afin de réaliser des examens plus rapides et réduire la dose de rayonnement et de produit de contraste. La vaste plage de rotations permet d’évaluer l’ensemble de la structure anatomique. L’excellente stabilité du statif assure, par ailleurs, un positionnement précis et une forte reproductibilité, ce qui génère des images de haute qualité. L’acquisition rotationnelle peut être exécutée dans différents plans.
Des procédures simplifiées avec l’interface utilisateur Xper

L’interface utilisateur Xper de Philips est intuitive et ergonomique, ce qui rationalise les tâches et favorise la concentration des cliniciens.
Système BodyGuard pour des mouvements rapides

BodyGuard, le système Philips de protection patient supporte des vitesses de rotation et d’inclinaison élevées au niveau du statif frontal. Il utilise la détection capacitive pour déterminer la position du patient ou d’autres objets et ainsi prévenir les chocs, tout en permettant au statif de se déplacer à des vitesses pouvant atteindre 25° par seconde.
XperCT pour une qualité d’imagerie semblable à celle de la TDM

XperCT offre une qualité d’image semblable à celle de l’imagerie TDM lors des procédures de neuroradiologie, ce qui permet aux cliniciens d’évaluer les tissus mous, structures osseuses et autres structures anatomiques avant, pendant ou après une procédure interventionnelle.
Réglages personnalisés pour une réduction du nombre de clics

Le médecin peut personnaliser les réglages selon les spécificités des interventions vasculaires ou neurovasculaires.
Imagerie 3D guidée en temps réel pour une plus grande précision

Avec les systèmes Dynamic 3D Roadmap et XperGuide, vous bénéficiez de l’imagerie 3D guidée en temps réel pour une plus grande précision clinique et une visualisation détaillée des vaisseaux tortueux. De plus, vous pouvez gérer l’ensemble de ces fonctionnalités depuis la table du système biplan de neuroradiologie.

