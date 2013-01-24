Termes recherchés
Le système biplan de neuroradiologie Philips Allura Xper FD20/20 offre un haut niveau de détails lors des examens diagnostiques et interventions neurovasculaires complexes. Il est équipé de deux grands capteurs plans comprenant une résolution d’image de 2k ainsi que des outils interventionnels avancés.
Statif offrant une grande liberté de mouvement et une vaste couverture
Acquisition rotationnelle pour des impressions 3D en temps réel
Des procédures simplifiées avec l’interface utilisateur Xper
Système BodyGuard pour des mouvements rapides
XperCT pour une qualité d’imagerie semblable à celle de la TDM
Réglages personnalisés pour une réduction du nombre de clics
Imagerie 3D guidée en temps réel pour une plus grande précision
