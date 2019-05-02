Page d'accueil
Multiva Système d’imagerie par résonance magnétique

Multiva 1.5T

Système d’imagerie par résonance magnétique

Get fast, right first time imaging for a wide range of routine and advanced applications with Philips Multiva 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. Clinicians need less time to make a confident, accurate diagnosis, improving throughput and referral status.

Caractéristiques

Magnet
Magnet
Magnet weight
  • 2900 kg
Open bore diameter
  • 60 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 53 cm
Ultra compact, Zero Boil off magnet
  • Oui
Galaxy gradients: Performance
Galaxy gradients: Performance
Max Amplitude**
  • 33 mT/m
Effective
  • 57 mT/m
  • 208 mT/m/ms mT/m
Max slew rate**
  • 120 mT/m/ms
RF receive
RF receive
Number of channels
  • 16
Channel bandwidth
  • 3 MHz par canal
Sampling
  • Échantillonnage numérique direct (DDS, Direct Digital Sampling)
Preamplifiers
  • Toutes les antennes RF comportent des pré-amplificateurs intégrés et dédiés à faible bruit, pour un rapport signal/bruit optimal
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 en option)
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
RF transmit
RF transmit
Output power
  • 18 kW
Amplitude resolution
  • 16 bits
Tuning
  • Optimisation rapide et automatique de la puissance et de la fréquence pour chaque patient
Patient environment: Patient aperture
Patient environment: Patient aperture
Length
  • 60 cm
Diameter
  • 60 cm
Patient aperture flare
  • 119 cm (horizontalement)
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Oui
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Oui
Patient transport system (optional)
  • Chariot patient amovible (en option)
Weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 pounds)
Patient support working height
  • 89 cm
Patient support minimum height
  • 52 cm
FlexStream workflow
FlexStream workflow
Total Spine studies***
  • Aucune manipulation d’antenne
Brain, NV, Body, MSK studies
  • Une antenne antérieure ultra-légère
Whole body exams***
  • Aucune manipulation d’antenne
SmartAssist Efficiency Assistance
SmartAssist Efficiency Assistance
SmartSelect****
  • Oui
SmartExam (optional)
  • Oui
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Oui
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Oui
Site planning: Power consumption
Site planning: Power consumption
Standby
  • 4,6 kW
Ready
  • 7,4 kW
Scanning*****
  • 21,5 kW
Peak
  • 27 kW
Minimum floor space
  • 19,5 m2
  • *This product is not sold in the USA.
  • *Multiva 1.5T n’est pas en vente aux États-Unis
  • **Sur chaque axe. Écart de l’amplitude par rapport au champ d’acquisition complet de 53 cm égal à 8 %
  • ***Utilisation des antennes HST et/ou MSK Flex en option
  • ****Disponible depuis le quatrième trimestre 2013

