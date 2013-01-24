IntelliVue MMS X2

Philips IntelliVue X2 associe un module multi-mesure à un moniteur de transport : une solution allégée qui facilite le transport des patients. Compact et puissant, il peut vous accompagner presque partout.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*3 heures d’utilisation sur batterie dans les conditions suivantes : alarmes de base, une batterie neuve à pleine charge, diminution automatique de la luminosité, mesures ECG/Resp et SpO2 actives, mesure de la PNI toutes les 15 minutes.
**6 heures d’utilisation sur batterie dans les conditions suivantes : une batterie neuve à pleine charge, une alarme de base MP2/X2, diminution automatique de la luminosité, mesures ECG/Resp et SpO2 actives, mesure de la PNI toutes les 15 minutes et extension connectée du MMS.
