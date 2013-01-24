By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
¹Un référentiel peut être défini pour ce serveur Web, mais ce n’est pas une obligation. Les examens convertis sont stockés sur le référentiel du serveur Web (fichiers PNG/JPG) avant d’être transférés vers les clients. Si aucun référentiel Web n’a été défini, la conversion devra se faire lors du transfert, ce qui augmentera la charge sur le serveur Web.
²Les serveurs IntelliSpace Cardiovascular et Web peuvent être associés à des fins de test uniquement. La solution d’analyse avancée nécessite un serveur distinct.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.