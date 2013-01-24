Veradius Unity

Termes recherchés
When setting pedicle screws, a stent graft, or inserting a pacemaker lead, your X-raysystem provides crucial guidance. We have re-defined teamwork during surgical imaging so you can experience a new level of efficiency insurgical procedures.
Is as easy to use as a tablet
Improves communication for easy positioning
Reduces repositioning time by 42%¹
Ease of use confirmed by user study²
Easy patient access
Exceptional image quality
Outlining made simple
Enhanced clarity for metal objects
Manage dose efficiently
Superb images and low exposure
System uptime to meet your needs
