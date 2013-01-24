This new version of XperGuide Ablation* provides comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during percutaneous ablation procedures, by displaying the isotherm of the chosen ablation needle.
Planning support facilitates successful tumor coverage
During planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between multiple ablation needles in 3D. This allows you to assess their combined impact and can reduce risk of affecting nearby organs or structures.
Customizable visualizations
Customizable visualizations show you what you need to see
XperGuide Ablation features customizable isotherm visualizations that allow you to easily add data for new needles. Up to 60 different needle settings can be entered for current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. Needle parameters (width, breadth, edge of ablation zone) can be changed, saved and transferred to Philips Allura systems.
Virtual displays
Virtual displays allow precise planning to nodules 1cm
XperGuide Ablation offers virtual displays on PET/CT data. The data can now be imported to XperGuide Ablation and the virtual ablation needle and its isotherm can be displayed on top of the PET/CT data. The high specificity of PET data supports you in accurately reaching small lesions ≤ 1 cm.**
Live Image Guidance
Live Image Guidance to verify tumor coverage
Navigate the needles to your target position with Live Image Guidance. After needle insertion, you can verify full tumor coverage guided by the pre-procedural planning image overlaid on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. Needle location and ablation zone can be updated during procedure.
