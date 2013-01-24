Page d'accueil
XperGuide Tumor ablation guidance software

XperGuide

Tumor ablation guidance software

This new version of XperGuide Ablation* provides comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during percutaneous ablation procedures, by displaying the isotherm of the chosen ablation needle.

Caractéristiques
Planning support || Enhanced treatment

Planning support facilitates successful tumor coverage

During planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between multiple ablation needles in 3D. This allows you to assess their combined impact and can reduce risk of affecting nearby organs or structures.
Customizable visualizations || Improved workflow

Customizable visualizations show you what you need to see

XperGuide Ablation features customizable isotherm visualizations that allow you to easily add data for new needles. Up to 60 different needle settings can be entered for current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. Needle parameters (width, breadth, edge of ablation zone) can be changed, saved and transferred to Philips Allura systems.
Virtual displays || Enhanced treatment

Virtual displays allow precise planning to nodules 1cm

XperGuide Ablation offers virtual displays on PET/CT data. The data can now be imported to XperGuide Ablation and the virtual ablation needle and its isotherm can be displayed on top of the PET/CT data. The high specificity of PET data supports you in accurately reaching small lesions ≤ 1 cm.**
Live Image Guidance || Improved workflow

Live Image Guidance to verify tumor coverage

Navigate the needles to your target position with Live Image Guidance. After needle insertion, you can verify full tumor coverage guided by the pre-procedural planning image overlaid on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. Needle location and ablation zone can be updated during procedure.

  • *XperGuide Ablation is a feature of XperGuide that provides image guidance during ablation procedures.
  • ** Choo, J.Y., Park, C.M., Lee, N.K., Lee, S.M., Lee, H.J., & Goo, J.M. (2013). Percutaneous Transthoracic Needle Biopsy... European Radiology. 23(3):712-9. DOI: 10.1007/s00330-012-2644-6.

