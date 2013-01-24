Termes recherchés
Whether performing an ablation, implanting a device, treating an aneurysm or racing against the clock to remove a clot, our Allura Xper systems help clinicians deliver fast, effective procedures with a more efficient clinical workflow.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution
Biplane design helps manage X-ray dose
Custom user interface for intuitive operation
Allura 3D-CA for insight into tortuous vasculature
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
StentBoost to enhance stent visualization
XperCT for high-quality imaging in the lab
Rock stable gantry for full flexibility
BodyGuard patient protection to avoid delays
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand