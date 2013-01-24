Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite Consultation des dossiers d’anatomopathologie

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite

Consultation des dossiers d’anatomopathologie

Trouver des produits similaires

IntelliSite Pathologist Suite vise à faire gagner un maximum de temps aux pathologistes, tout en leur facilitant l’accès aux informations et ressources qui leur permettront de prendre des décisions plus éclairées.

Contactez nous

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand