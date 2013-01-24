Termes recherchés
Xper Flex Cardio Physiomonitoring system combines flexibility suitable for a host of interventional environments with clinical decision support tools that aid efficient diagnosis.
Small size - Space saving design
Integrated FFR capabilities - Actionable ischemic measurements
Proven ECG technology - Assess patient status during procedure
Seamless integration - Tailored to your workflow
Culprit Artery Detection - Easily pinpoint occlusions
|12-lead ECG capability
|4 invasive blood pressure channels
|Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
|Pulse Oximetry (SPO2)
|Respiration rate
|Body surface temperature
|Thermodilution cardiac output
|Integrated FFR measurement
|16-lead ECG capability
|Main and/or side stream EtCO2
|Advanced ECG analysis
|Connected to monitors in the exam room
|Table side module integration
