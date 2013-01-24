Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Xperflex Cardio Flexibility and clinical decision support

Xperflex Cardio

Flexibility and clinical decision support

Trouver des produits similaires

Xper Flex Cardio Physiomonitoring system combines flexibility suitable for a host of interventional environments with clinical decision support tools that aid efficient diagnosis.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Small size - Space saving design || KBA1

Small size - Space saving design

Xper Flex Cardio packs a lot into a small package. At just 4.4 lbs. (2.0 kg) and 7.5" x 6" x 10" (19 cm x 15 cm x 25 cm), the device is six times smaller and four times lighter than previous systems and fits easily into most spaces.
Integrated FFR capabilities - Actiona... || KBA2

Integrated FFR capabilities - Actionable ischemic measurements

To help assess ischemia, the system integrates Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR), a lesion-specific, physiological index, displays the measurements in real time, stores them as part of hemodynamic record, and automaticlly populates reports.
Proven ECG technology - Assess patien... || KBA3

Proven ECG technology - Assess patient status during procedure

Philips ST Maps provide a graphical indication of ST elevation or depression from 12 or 16-lead ECGs in both frontal & transverse planes to assess a patient’s condition, as well as to evaluate post-procedural success.
Actionable ischemic measurements || KBA4

Integrated FFR capabilities - Actionable ischemic measurements

To help assess ischemia, the system integrates Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR), a lesion-specific, physiological index, displays the measurements in real time, stores them as part of hemodynamic record, and automaticlly populates reports.
Seamless integration - Tailored to yo... || KBA1

Seamless integration - Tailored to your workflow

Xper Flex Cardio integrates with our Allura X-ray system, reducing manual entry. Direct control is via the tableside Xper Module. There is no need to change electrodes when transfering patients from IntelliVue monitors to Xper Flex Cardio.
Culprit Artery Detection - Easily pin... || KBA2

Culprit Artery Detection - Easily pinpoint occlusions

Culprit Artery Detection provides suggestions on the probable site of an occlusion prior to a cath procedure, saving valuable time and assisting with procedure planning.
*

Informations de contact

* Champ requis
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
Final CEE consent

Caractéristiques

Statif
Statif
12-lead ECG capability
  • Yes
4 invasive blood pressure channels
  • Yes
Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
  • Yes
Pulse Oximetry (SPO2)
  • Yes
Respiration rate
  • Yes
Body surface temperature
  • Yes
Thermodilution cardiac output
  • Yes
Optional
Optional
Integrated FFR measurement
  • Volcano and St. Jude Medical
16-lead ECG capability
  • 4 additional leads can be added for improved detection of the right ventricular and posterior infarct
Main and/or side stream EtCO2
  • Yes
Advanced ECG analysis
  • Using Philips DXL alghorithm
Integration with Allura system
Integration with Allura system
Connected to monitors in the exam room
  • To monitor ceiling suspension or FlexVision
Table side module integration
  • Xper module control of hemodynamic functionality at table site

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand