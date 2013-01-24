Termes recherchés
EP cockpit ouvre la voie à une nouvelle génération de salles interventionnelles d’électrophysiologie. Ce concept révolutionnaire allie notre gamme de systèmes à rayons X Allura Xper FD à un certain nombre d’innovations conçues spécifiquement pour les interventions d’électrophysiologie.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
