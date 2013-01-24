Termes recherchés
Le logiciel EP navigator assure un guidage intuitif des cathéters, via des images 3D, lors des procédures d’ablation pratiquées en cas de fibrillation auriculaire. Il fournit une image 3D détaillée de la structure anatomique pouvant être superposée aux images de fluoroscopie 2D en temps réel, afin de faciliter les interventions complexes.
Réduction du nombre de clics : gain de temps de 5 à 10 minutes
Point de référence immédiat
Maquage précis des points d’ablation
Visualisation de l’intérieur du cœur
Réduction de la dose, du nombre d’enregistrements et gain de temps
Image 3D en temps réel de l’anatomie cardiaque
Réduction de l’exposition aux rayons
