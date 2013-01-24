Page d'accueil
Le logiciel EP navigator assure un guidage intuitif des cathéters, via des images 3D, lors des procédures d’ablation pratiquées en cas de fibrillation auriculaire. Il fournit une image 3D détaillée de la structure anatomique pouvant être superposée aux images de fluoroscopie 2D en temps réel, afin de faciliter les interventions complexes.

Caractéristiques
Segmentation, recalage et expo

Réduction du nombre de clics : gain de temps de 5 à 10 minutes

Le volume 3D est segmenté de manière à afficher l’oreillette gauche et les veines pulmonaires, ce qui permet de réduire le nombre de commandes manuelles et de gagner 5 à 10 minutes. Lors de la segmentation, vous pouvez mesurer la taille des veines pulmonaires et de l’oreillette gauche.
Réalisation d'une acquisition

Point de référence immédiat

Pendant le guidage en temps réel par imagerie, vous pouvez visualiser l’acquisition rotationnelle selon différents plans anatomiques afin d’obtenir un point de référence immédiat. Le volume 3D peut également délimiter le contour des structures critiques identifiées afin de faciliter la prise de décision.
Marquage par points pour repér

Maquage précis des points d’ablation

Parallèlement à la fonctionnalité de superposition 3D, le logiciel EP navigator dispose d’une option de marquage par points permettant de repérer avec précision les points d’ablation. Cette fonctionnalité est compatible avec tous les types de cathéters.
Visualisation de l'intérieur d

Visualisation de l’intérieur du cœur

Avec le système EndoView, le rythmologue peut voir l’intérieur des structures 3D, afin de visualiser la face postérieure de la paroi auriculaire, les ostia des veines pulmonaires, la crête et autres caractéristiques cardiaques.
Segmentation, recalage et expo

Réduction de la dose, du nombre d’enregistrements et gain de temps

Le logiciel EP navigator enregistre automatiquement et avec précision le volume 3D sur les images de fluoroscopie 2D en temps réel. Il est également possible d’exporter le volume segmenté vers des systèmes de cartographie standard, afin de réduire la dose, le temps nécessaire à la cartographie ainsi que le besoin de réenregistrer certaines données.
Réalisation d'une acquisition

Image 3D en temps réel de l’anatomie cardiaque

Avec le logiciel EP navigator, vous pouvez réduire la plage d’acquisition des examens rotationnels 3D sur le système de radiologie Allura. Vous pouvez ainsi créer une image 3D des structures cardiaques avec une excellente résolution, à un moment précis de la procédure* afin de définir le meilleur traitement. * Orlov MV. How to perform and interpret rotational angiography in the electrophysiology laboratory. Heart Rhythm. 2009;6:1830-6.
Réalisation d'une acquisition

Réduction de l’exposition aux rayons

Les données TDM/IRM obtenues avant la procédure peuvent être importées dans le système EP navigator, afin de fournir une image 3D précise de l’anatomie de l’oreillette gauche et des veines pulmonaires du patient. Cela peut représenter une bonne alternative pour certains patients, en leur évitant une exposition supplémentaire aux rayons.

