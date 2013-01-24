Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Allura -

Avec le système de rotation à deux axes Allura XperSwing, diagnostiquez plus facilement les patients cardiaques et planifiez plus efficacement les interventions.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Rotation à deux axes || Rotation à deux axes

Rotation à deux axes rapide et efficace

XperSwing permet d’acquérir des images des artères coronaires droite et gauche en une seule acquisition rotationnelle complexe sur deux axes, ce qui évite de procéder à deux séquences sur un axe unique. Contrairement à l’angiographie coronaire classique qui nécessite l’acquisition de plusieurs vues fixes, XperSwing peut effectuer, en une seule , une rotation débutant dans l’incidence oblique antérieure gauche (orientation caudale) et se terminant dans l’incidence oblique antérieure droite (orientation crânienne).
Vues coronaires de qualité || Fiabilité du diagnostic

Vues coronaires de qualité pour détecter les pathologies cachées

XperSwing dévoile de nouvelles possibilités de diagnostic en nous donnant à de nouveaux angles de vue. Les vues de l’arbre coronaire facilitent notamment l’évaluation des lésions et peuvent révéler des structures anatomiques vasculaires susceptibles d’être masquées lors d’une angiographie 2D classique.
Gestion de la dose || Gestion efficace de la dose

Gestion de la dose au service des patients atteints de maladies rénales

Les patients atteints de coronaropathies chroniques sont susceptibles de développer une néphropathie induite par les produits de contraste et de subir les effets à court et long terme des rayonnements ionisants. En assurant une gestion efficace de la dose, la technologie XperSwing se révèle particulièrement adaptée aux patients souffrant d’insuffisance rénale.
*

Informations de contact

* Champ requis
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand