Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Ingenia Antenne IRM

Ingenia Antenne Rachis entier dStream

Antenne IRM

Trouver des produits similaires

Composée d’une antenne postérieure intégrée et d’une antenne Base dS. Le processus de travail est optimisé car l’antenne n’a pas besoin d’être changée ; l’antenne Base peut rester en place.

Contactez nous

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand