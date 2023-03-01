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Contacts médias

 

Nous vous prions de comprendre que nos interlocuteurs sont à la disposition exclusive des journalistes. 

 

Pour les demandes des consommateurs, nous vous aiderons volontiers en composant ce numéro : 044 21 26 21 4*.

 

Vous trouverez les numéros de téléphone et les possibilités de contact pour les groupes de produits spécifiques sur notre site web de service.

 

Vous trouverez ici un aperçu des contacts de service pour le domaine de la technique médicale.

 

*Au tarif de la ligne fixe de votre opérateur

Contact presse

 

Tel: +49 40 2899 2211

Mail: [email protected]

 

Adresse postale

 

Philips GmbH Market DACH
Unternehmenskommunikation
Röntgenstr. 22
22335 Hamburg

Suivez-nous sur

Solutions professionnelles de santé, technologie médicale et Health IT

Anke Ellingen

Anke Ellingen

Communications Manager

Tel.: +49  1522 281 46 45

Annette Halstrick

Annette Halstrick

Communications Manager

Tel.: +49 152 2280 0529

Philips Avent, Beauty, Shaving, Oral Healthcare

Svenja Eggert

Svenja Eggert

PR & Influencer Manager

Tel.: +49 151 111 453 73

Appareils ménagers (Domestic Appliances)

Isabelle Stremme

Isabelle Stremme

PR & Influencer Manager

Tel.: +49 40 2899 2211

Jeannine Kritsch

Jeannine Dietel (in Elternzeit)

PR & Influencer Manager

Tel.: +49 40 2899 2211

TV et Sound (TP Vision)

Svenja Eggert

Georg Wilde

Head of Communications

Tel.: +49 40 7511 98310

Eclairage et solutions d'éclairage (Signify)

Stefan Zander

Stefan Zander

Head of Communication

Tel: +49 160 742 90 87

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En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

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