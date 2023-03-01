Contacts médias

Philips GmbH Market DACH
Unternehmenskommunikation
Röntgenstr. 22
22335 Hamburg
Philips GmbH Market DACH
Communications Manager Tel.: +49 1522 281 46 45
Communications Manager
Tel.: +49 1522 281 46 45
Communications Manager Tel.: +49 152 2280 0529
Communications Manager
Tel.: +49 152 2280 0529
PR & Influencer Manager Tel.: +49 151 111 453 73
PR & Influencer Manager
Tel.: +49 151 111 453 73
PR & Influencer Manager Tel.: +49 40 2899 2211
PR & Influencer Manager
Tel.: +49 40 2899 2211
PR & Influencer Manager Tel.: +49 40 2899 2211
PR & Influencer Manager
Tel.: +49 40 2899 2211
Head of Communications Tel.: +49 40 7511 98310
Head of Communications
Tel.: +49 40 7511 98310
Head of Communication Tel: +49 160 742 90 87
Head of Communication
Tel: +49 160 742 90 87
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