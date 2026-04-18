Haftungsausschluss

1. 505-0100.21, Bedienungsanleitung, Core Integrated, 3.4X (S. 18); 505-0101.16, Bedienungsanleitung, s5 Series FFR_iFR Option, v3.4x (S. 15).

2. VAL RPT, S5-Core V3.4 SW mit Core Bedienfeld, 215-0007.02.

3. Produktspez. 809480-001, 202-0407.01.

4. Anforderungen laut Spezifikation Meridian VH SW, 806000-004 (S. 84).

5. Ein iFR-Cut-off-Wert von 0,89 korreliert zu einem ischämischen FFR-Cut-off-Wert von 0,80 bei einer Spezifität von 87,8% und einer Sensitivität von 73,0%. (iFR-Benutzerhandbuch 505-0101.23)

6. N Engl J Med. 2012;367(11):991-1001.

7. Witzenbichler B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation 2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470

8. Ahn et al. Meta-Analysis of Outcomes After Intravascular Ultrasound Guided Versus Angiography-Guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in 26,503 Patients Enrolled in Three Randomized Trials and 14 Observational Studies. Am J Cardiol 2014; 113:1338-1347

9. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120

* Die Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit des IVUS-VH zur Verwendung bei der Charakterisierung von Gefäßläsionen und Gewebetypen wurde nicht bewiesen.