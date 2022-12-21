Philips General Trademark Use Guidelines

Use of the Philips Trademarks requires Philips’ authorization





The Philips Trademarks and Philips Brand Assets may only be used with explicit written authorization from Philips. Any business partner of Philips, (subsequent) reseller or other authorized third party should clearly present itself using its own trading style in communications both offline and online (e.g.: on its website, e-commerce and social media channels) and clearly present its connection with Philips to the public. A business partner, (subsequent) reseller or authorized other third party should apply the Philips Trademarks or the Philips Brand Assets in a proportional manner in its communications. In general, business partners, (subsequent) resellers and other authorized third parties may not mislead or confuse the public about their affiliation with Philips or any endorsement or sponsorship by Philips. The guidance below specifies what is and what is not allowed when using the Philips Trademarks or Philips Brand Assets. Proper use the Philips Trademarks means at least, the following: Do’s the Philips Trademarks must be in the form as registered with a clear zone around the Philips Trademarks;

the Philips Trademarks must appear in their entirety and in a stand-alone form, not abbreviated (e.g.: “Phili”) or in combination with, or as part of other names, trademarks or graphic elements;

the Philips Trademarks are used as a proper adjective followed by a noun (e.g.: “the Philips shaver” or “the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy platform”). The Philips Trademarks may not be used as a noun, in a plural form, or as a generic descriptor. The Philips Trademarks may not be used in a possessive form (unless when referring to the company). Don’ts do not use the Philips Trademarks and Philips Brand Assets without written authorization;

do not use any variation or abbreviation of the Philips Trademarks (e.g.: “Filips” or “PHIL”);

do not register or use the Philips name or the Philips Trademarks in combination with or as part of your trade name or trademarks, in your domain name, app name, social media page name, or e-commerce channels. Only if the content of your connected subpage is dedicated to Philips’ products or services, you may use the Philips name as a sub-domain of your URL (i.e.: www.xyz.com/philips). You may also provide a link from your website to the relevant Philips website, provided that it is clear to users that such link redirects users to a Philips webpage;

do not include any Philips Trademarks in social media and e-commerce accounts in such a way that it is likely to confuse the public as to whether a website, page, or account is affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Philips. When creating social content or e-commerce content, an authorized reseller should present the Philips Trademarks less prominent that its own name or logo, and always with a clear description of any connection with Philips on top of the page;

do not copy, modify, animate or frame the Philips name and Philips Trademarks, Philips Brand Assets or any other proprietary elements of Philips’ website or trading style;

do not display the Philips name or Philips Trademarks more prominently than your own trade name or trademarks;

do not mispresent your relationship with Philips in your communications;

do not use the Philips name, the Philips Trademarks or Philips Brand Assets to make false statements about Philips or its affiliates;

do not use the Philips name, Philips Trademarks or Philips Brand Assets in a manner disparaging, defamatory, or libelous to Philips, its products, solutions or any person or entity;

unless explicitly authorized by Philips, do not suggest any affiliation, endorsement or sponsorship by Philips;

unless explicitly authorized by Philips, do not state “Official Philips” or similar claims.