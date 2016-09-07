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Arrêté
ADR61BLX1
Votre protecteur routier personnel
Conduisez de manière sécurisée : l'enregistreur de conduite Philips pour automobile est avec vous en cas de problème. Vous pouvez compter sur ses fonctions automatiques intelligentes et ses excellentes performances vidéo pour obtenir des preuves indiscutables lorsque vous en avez besoin.
Résolution Full HD 1080p
Détecteur automatique de collision
Indice de fatigue et alerte conducteur
Dès que vous démarrez votre véhicule, l'enregistreur de conduite se met automatiquement en marche.
En cas de collision, un enregistrement d'urgence est automatiquement sauvegardé afin de conserver les preuves et d'éviter d'écraser le contenu concerné.
L'indice de fatigue indique l'évolution de la fatigue du conducteur. L'appareil lance un avertissement visuel et sonore lorsqu'il est conseillé que le conducteur se repose.
2.5
sur 6
2
Avis
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
Cet avis a été rédigé pour ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Cet avis a été rédigé pour ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder