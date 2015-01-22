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Arrêté

Station d'accueil

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Avis

Le son adapté à votre environnement

Compatible avec l'iPhone 5 et les derniers iPod grâce à son connecteur Lightning, la station d'accueil DS1400 diffuse un son d'excellente qualité. Pour encore plus de polyvalence, elle est équipée d'un port USB permettant de charger un deuxième appareil mobile, même lorsque votre iPod/iPhone est connecté.

Voir tous les avantages

Le son adapté à votre environnement

  • avec connecteur Lightning

  • pour iPod/iPhone

  • Port USB pour charge

  • 6 W

Lumière douce pour la nuit

2 haut-parleurs actifs et évent de basses pour un son riche et équilibré

Design élégant et compact qui s'adapte à toutes les tables de chevet

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.0

sur 6

21

Avis

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker

Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker

14/01/2016

France

France

Joli design

Le produit a seulement deux mois, et lorsque je branche mon iPhone dessus, et que je veux écouter la musique, la musique "saute" alors que je n'ai pas le souvenir qu'elle me le faisait au départ!

Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 Station d'accueil

Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 Station d'accueil

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