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Arrêté
DS1400/12
Le son adapté à votre environnement
Compatible avec l'iPhone 5 et les derniers iPod grâce à son connecteur Lightning, la station d'accueil DS1400 diffuse un son d'excellente qualité. Pour encore plus de polyvalence, elle est équipée d'un port USB permettant de charger un deuxième appareil mobile, même lorsque votre iPod/iPhone est connecté.
avec connecteur Lightning
pour iPod/iPhone
Port USB pour charge
6 W
2.0
sur 6
21
Avis
Sean67
22/01/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliantly annoying
Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.
Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker
Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker
William8
21/07/2013
United Kingdom
Sound quality
The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 docking speaker
malhaury06
14/01/2016
France
Joli design
Le produit a seulement deux mois, et lorsque je branche mon iPhone dessus, et que je veux écouter la musique, la musique "saute" alors que je n'ai pas le souvenir qu'elle me le faisait au départ!
Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 Station d'accueil
Cet avis a été rédigé pour DS1400 Station d'accueil