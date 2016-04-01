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  • Une musique puissante sans fil
  • Une musique puissante sans fil
  • Une musique puissante sans fil
  • Une musique puissante sans fil
  • Une musique puissante sans fil
  • Une musique puissante sans fil

Arrêté

Minichaîne hi-fi

FX10/12

4.5
| (6) Avis | 100% recommandent ce produit
Une musique puissante sans fil
Diffusez de la musique sans fil depuis n'importe quel smartphone grâce au Bluetooth®. Le double amplificateur offre une excellente qualité sonore et les 230 W RMS de puissance totale donnent de l'intensité à la musique.
Voir tous les avantages

Une musique puissante sans fil

  • Bluetooth®

Diffusion de musique sans fil en Bluetooth® depuis votre smartphone

Diffusion de musique sans fil en Bluetooth® depuis votre smartphone

Le Bluetooth® est une technologie de communication sans fil à courte portée fiable et peu gourmande en énergie. Cette technologie permet une connexion sans fil facile à un iPod/iPhone/iPad ou d'autres appareils Bluetooth® tels que des smartphones, des tablettes ou même des ordinateurs portables. Ainsi, cette enceinte pourra diffuser facilement sans fil vos musiques préférées et le son de vos jeux ou vidéos.

Amplificateur double pour une qualité sonore supérieure

Amplificateur double pour une qualité sonore supérieure

Le double amplificateur garantit des performances sonores optimales en réduisant l'intermodulation entre le caisson de basses et le tweeter car chaque transducteur a un amplificateur dédié. Résultat : des basses profondes et puissantes qui résonnent sans interférer avec les hautes fréquences, pour un son pur et net. Ajoutez à cela une conception mixte précise et active et vous obtenez un meilleur contrôle des phrases et fréquences de chaque transducteur, pour un son plus naturel et équilibré.

Amplification instantanée

Amplification instantanée

La technologie MAX Sound crée une amplification instantanée des basses, maximise le volume et diffuse un son remarquable. Tout cela d'une simple pression sur un bouton. Son circuit électronique sophistiqué calibre le son et le volume courants, et amplifie instantanément au maximum le niveau de basses et le volume, sans distorsion. Résultat : les spectres de son et de volume sont remarquablement amplifiés, votre musique s'intensifie.

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.5

sur 6

6

Avis

100%

recommandent ce produit

2
1

01/04/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das Produkt ist sehr gut

Das Produkt hat einen tollen Sound. Der Klang ist klar und nicht zu flach. Das Design ist sehr schön, die Boxen sind nicht zu groß und machen einen tollen Eindruck. Ich mag auch die Lautstärkeregelung sehr. Es ist rundum ein wirklich gelungenes Produkt.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour FX10 HiFi-Minisystem

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour FX10 HiFi-Minisystem

23/12/2016

Österreich

Österreich

Super Produkt

Die Anlage sieht sehr schön aus. Der Sound ist nicht schlecht, hat satte Bässe ohne sich zu überschlagen, oder brummen unsw... Sehr empfehlenswert. Lg. Robert St.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour FX10 HiFi-Minisystem

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour FX10 HiFi-Minisystem

06/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I LOVE IT

i bought this because it was on a big sale, i bought it new and i saw it at the shop, i was able to test it but didn't expect much for the price, when i got home i unpacked it and as fast as i could i put on the max volume to try it out, needless to say that my neighbour rang the door to ask whats going on, i love it because i can connect my iPhone and play music from an other room, i can also make calls from it, and even connect it to my computer by AUX or audio In, though i use the AUX cable insert in the back, and the Audio IN in the front for external audio devices... the sound is clear and nice, the design is really nice and slik, the subwoofer is gold looking whilst the rest is actualy carbon like, easy to clean with a dry cloth, and the CD actualy works with all my cd's, there is no headphone jack but i learned to live with it ... other than that GO BUY YOURS NOW!!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour FX10 Mini Hi-Fi System

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour FX10 Mini Hi-Fi System

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