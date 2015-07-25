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Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00

2.9

| (64) Avis

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Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.9

sur 6

64

Avis

25/07/2015

France

France

Acheteur vérifié

rasoir tres performant

Rasoir acheter pour ma mere, elle en est ravie !! Rasoir que ma mere recommande a toutes les femmes comme alternative a l'epilation...

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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