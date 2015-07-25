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Arrêté
HP6368/00
Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils
2.9
sur 6
64
Avis
Franky68
25/07/2015
France
Acheteur vérifié
rasoir tres performant
Rasoir acheter pour ma mere, elle en est ravie !! Rasoir que ma mere recommande a toutes les femmes comme alternative a l'epilation...
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive