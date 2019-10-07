Payez plus tard avec Klarna
Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Payez plus tard avec Klarna
Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Arrêté
Ultra-doux, ultra-rapide
Les disques en céramique permettent une épilation dès la racine pour une peau incroyablement douce. L'applicateur de froid intégré apaise votre peau lors de l'épilation.
Sans fil
Avec applicateur de froid intégré
et tête de rasage
Cet applicateur de froid breveté apaise la peau et garantit une épilation moins douloureuse. Sa tête pivotante suit les contours de votre corps pour une épilation optimale et un minimum de douleur.
Stimule doucement la peau afin de réduire au maximum la sensation de tiraillement et de rendre l'épilation plus agréable.
Épile les poils courts jusqu'à un demi-millimètre. Inutile d'attendre la repousse des poils avant une nouvelle épilation.
4.8
sur 6
4
Avis
100%
recommandent ce produit
Jk1234
07/10/2019
Portugal
produto com excelentes características
Excelente produto, suas pinças de coleta de pelos não se perdem com o tempo, tem alta durabilidade.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator
Trinity2015
14/04/2015
United Kingdom
The best Epilator!
I have been using this particular epilator for the past 6 years and it is just the best. I don't understand why they have stopped making epilators with the rubber tweezers, the metal tweezer epilators are so painful compared to this model. It's frustrating because it's proving impossible to find this model or any with the same features.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator
lee20x
15/10/2011
United Kingdom
the products a great all rounder
the phillips satinelle ice premium epilator is a excellent item,it has both a shaver head&epilator,rechargable&with ice pack,great performance,easy to handle&use,great bargain at the price
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/04 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/04 Epilator