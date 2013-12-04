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Une peau douce comme de la soie
L'épilateur Philips SatinSoft avec système Skin Care élimine les poils sans tirer sur la peau et garantit une hygiène optimale. Sans fil et rechargeable, pour une utilisation confortable où que vous soyez. Il inclut un accessoire pour les zones sensibles.
Système soin de la peau
Sans fil
Design exclusif de Philips, fabriqué avec des brins permettant une hygiène totale. Tient parfaitement dans votre main, pour une manipulation optimale quelles que soient les conditions. S'utilise sur peau sèche et humide.
Le système de massage actif stimule et apaise la peau, pour une épilation agréable.
Cet épilateur est doté de disques d'épilation doux épilant les poils sans tirer sur la peau.
3.9
sur 6
15
Avis
93%
recommandent ce produit
Huhec
04/12/2013
España
Imprescindible en nuestro armario
Depiladora fácil de usar, no causa ningún dolor porque no notas el tirón. Y el resultado final.......de profesional.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora
zaps
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Sandie71
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator