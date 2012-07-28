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Arrêté
SHM1900/00
Des conversations claires, un casque léger
Le casque circum-aural pour PC Philips SHM1900 est léger, pour un confort inégalé.
Circum-aural
Basculez facilement entre votre PC et votre ordinateur portable grâce à l'adaptateur 2 à 1.
Grâce à sa perche facilement réglable, le micro est toujours idéalement placé pour capter votre voix.
Design circum-aural pour un maintien parfait et un confort optimal. Le design circum-aural bloque également les bruits extérieurs pour une expérience d'écoute intense.
2.8
sur 6
6
Avis
davefaw
28/07/2012
United Kingdom
cheap pc headphones
On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHM1900 PC Headset
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHM1900 PC Headset
MisteryOfMe
02/12/2020
Deutschland
Ganz okay
Ziemliches Standart Headset. Relativ angenemer Tragekomfort. Sound ist klar. Mikrofonqualität lässt zu wünschen übrig
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHM1900 PC-Headset
Date d'utilisation 2018-12-02
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHM1900 PC-Headset
Date d'utilisation 2018-12-02
SadhuryC
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
They work but are quite hard to deal with
So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHM1900 PC Headset
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHM1900 PC Headset