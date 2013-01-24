Surveillance à domicile pour aider les patients durant la chimiothérapie

Termes recherchés
Over 16% of patients are hospitalised due to adverse events, such as infections as a side effect of the therapy.
* Référence : Hassett et al. J Natl Cancer Inst 2006;98: 1108 – 17
La surveillance Minicare Home est une offre de services complète de Philips. Vous inscrivez vos patients, vous planifiez les tests puis vous configurez les alertes. Nous nous chargeons du reste, à savoir de la logistique, de la formation des patients et de la connection aux systemes informatiques.
Knowledge Transfer Partnerships
Innovate UK is Europe's leading programme helping businesses to improve their competitiveness by enabling companies to work with higher education or research and technology organisations to obtain knowledge, technology or skills which they consider to be of strategic competitive importance. Together with the Knowledge Transfer Partnership Philips HCM worked to develop methods to link patient events and outcomes obtained from clinical datasets, and map out current oncology care pathways to identify ‘pain points’ and opportunities.
More
The SBRI Programme
The SBRI programme uses the power of government procurement to drive innovation. It provides opportunities for innovative companies to engage with the public sector and gain contracts to solve specific problems. The UK Department of Health granted Philips a Technology Strategy Board award to scale up clinical testing of the Philips Minicare Home remote monitoring system at Leeds University Hospital.
More
Forum du Royaume-Uni sur l'oncologie
15 et 16 juin 2016
Nom du lieu Manchester, Royaume-Uni