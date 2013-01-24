Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Surveillance à domicile pour aider les patients durant la chimiothérapie

Surveillance à domicile pour aider les patients durant la chimiothérapie

Contactez nous
*

Informations de contact

* Champ requis
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
Final CEE consent
Garder le contact avec vos patients
Minicare Home est un service de surveillance qui vous permet d'avoir plus de contacts avec vos patients quand ils sont à la maison en les surveillant à intervalles réguliers durant leur traitement. Il peut vous aider à découvrir des complications à un stade précoce et à les prendre en charge à distance.
Nous contacter

Les défis actuels de la chimiothérapie

Adverse events

Événements indésirables

Over 16% of patients are hospitalised due to adverse events, such as infections as a side effect of the therapy.

 

* Référence : Hassett et al. J Natl Cancer Inst 2006;98: 1108 – 17

Treatment scheduling

Planification du traitement

De nombreux patients ne sont pas suffisamment rétablis pour poursuivre le traitement
Quotation mark

Chaque semaine, nous voyons environ 50 à 60 patients chez qui un cancer a ete diagnostique et dont l'admission n'avait pas été prévue. En 2014-2015, le coût annuel de ces admissions était supérieur à 12 millions de livres sterling, alors que nous avons touché moins de 10 millions de livres sterling. Cela a un impact sur le flux de patients prévus (la plupart pour intervention chirurgicale) et réduit encore davantage nos revenus."

 

Patrick McGinley, Head of Costing and Service-Line Reporting (SLR) (Chef Coûts et comptabilité par secteur de service) à Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust en Angleterre

Avantages

Remote patient monitoring

Surveillance des patients à distance

Qualifié pour l'autotest
Le service de surveillance Minicare Home a été conçu pour être intuitif et facile à utiliser pour vos patients. On s'assurera que le patient est correctement formé et qu'il est capable d'effectuer le test du bout du doigt, de mesurer sa température et de répondre au questionnaire sur la santé.
Extend your reach

Élargissez la portee de votre surveillance

Alertes immediates en cas d'événements indésirables
Entre les cycles de chimiothérapie, il est souvent difficile d'évaluer l'état du patient. Les patients peuvent éprouver des difficultés à distinguer les effets secondaires attendus de la chimiothérapie des événements indésirables graves. Les renseignements obtenus sur le patient au moyen de l'autotest permettent de ne pas passer à côté de symptômes importants et d'intervenir rapidement en cas de complication.
Innovative service in oncology care

Service innovant dans les soins en oncologie

L'hôpital à la maison
Minicare Home est un service de surveillance qui s'ajoute à la prise en charge de la chimiothérapie. Il vous permet d'avoir plus de contacts avec vos patients a leur domicile en les surveillant à intervalles réguliers durant leur traitement. Il permet d'améliorer l'expérience du patient et de réduire les coûts, et il propose de nouvelles possibilites dans l'offre de soins personnalisés.

Mode de fonctionnement

 

La surveillance Minicare Home est une offre de services complète de Philips. Vous inscrivez vos patients, vous planifiez les tests puis vous configurez les alertes. Nous nous chargeons du reste, à savoir de la logistique, de la formation des patients et de la connection aux systemes informatiques.

  • How it works

    Si vous vous faites du souci pour un patient qui reçoit une chimiothérapie, vous trouverez des avantages à surveiller son état tout au long de chaque cycle de traitment.

  • How it works

    Minicare Home permet à vos patients de déterminer leur numération leucocytaire (y compris la numération des granulocytes), leur taux d'hémoglobine, leur température et de répondre aux questions d'évaluation de leur santé à domicile.

  • How it works

    Vous déterminez à quelle fréquence et à quel moment le patient utilisera le système conformément à vos protocoles de soins. Vous pouvez déterminer les seuils nécessaires pour gérer la santé de votre patient.

  • How it works

    Minicare Home est envoyé directement à votre patient. Notre service inclut la formation du patient à domicile par un professionnel de santé qui vérifiera également si le système est prêt à être utilisé par le patient.

  • How it works

    Après la séance de formation, le patient a toujours accès à des informations pratiques tels que vidéos et messages pour lui rappeler tous les aspects de sa formation sur sa plateforme personnalisee. Le patient peut aussi verrouiller le dispositif pour empêcher une utilisation abusive. 

  • How it works

    Les résultats générés par le patient sont codés (protégés) et envoyés par le biais de la connectivité 3G ou par le Wi-Fi du patient vers un serveur sécurisé au Royaume-Uni.

  • How it works

    Si le résultat se trouve au-delà des seuils prédéfinis, le patient reçoit l'ordre de contacter immédiatement son équipe soignante. Au même moment, les résultats envoyés au serveur déclencheront directement une alerte auprès du contact ad hoc dans l'équipe soignante.

  • How it works

    À la fin de la cure de chimiothérapie, le système de surveillance Minicare Home est collecte directement au domicile du patient à sa convenance.

    Validé avec nos partenaires cliniques et économiques

    Parteneriat pour le transfert de connaissances

     

    Partenariat pour le transfert de connaissancesInnovate UK est le programme phare europeen qui aide les entreprises à améliorer leur compétitivité en leur permettant de travailler avec des instituts d'enseignement supérieur et des organisations de recherche et de technologie pour obtenir des connaissances, des technologies ou des compétences d'une importance stratégique en matière de concurrence. Avec le partenariat pour le transfert de connaissances, Knowledge Transfer Partnership, Philips HCM a travaillé au développement de méthodes visant à établir un lien entre les événements qui surviennent chez les patients et les résultats cliniques obtenus (à partir des ensembles de données cliniques) et a cartographier des methodes actuelles de prise en charge en oncologie afin d'identifier les « points bloquants et les opportunités d'ameliorations.

     

    Plus

    Le programme SBRI

     

    Le programme SBRI utilise la puissance des marchés publics pour stimuler l'innovation. Il offre aux entreprises innovantes l'occasion de communiquer avec le secteur public et de décrocher des contrats pour solutionner des problèmes specifiques. Le ministère de la santé du Royaume-Uni a décerné à Philips le prix du Bureau de stratégie technologique (Technology Strategy Board) pour developper les analyses cliniques du système de surveillance à distance Minicare Home de Philips à l'Hôpital universitaire de Leeds.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Plus

    Validé avec nos partenaires cliniques et économiques

    Minicare Home service

    Service Minicare Home

    Donner du pouvoir aux patients afin de les impliquer activement dans la surveillance de leur santé.

     

    Plus

    Thèmes apparentés

    Liens reliés

    Événements

     

    Forum du Royaume-Uni sur l'oncologie

     

    15 et 16 juin 2016

    Nom du lieu Manchester, Royaume-Uni

    Documents

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand