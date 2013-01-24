Page d'accueil
The Respironics AF811 oro-nasal single-use mask provides long-term comfort by combining a soft gel cushion with a gentle pliable seal. The CapStrap headgear allows stability and comfort while facilitating oral access.

Gel pad with silicone flap || Enhanced patient comfort

The Respironics AF811 mask helps you provide a comfortable treatment. The gel cushion evenly distributes pressure on the face, and the silicone flap seals around the sensitive nasal bridge with minimal pressure.
CapStrap facilite le positionnement du masque et la prise en charge des patients

Le harnais CapStrap offre une plus grande stabilité. Il permet de soulever le masque, dégageant ainsi le visage du patient, ce qui simplifie l’administration des soins quotidiens.

