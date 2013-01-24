Page d'accueil
StentBoost Visualisation avancée Logiciel

StentBoost est un outil simple, rapide et économique qui permet une meilleure visualisation des stents dans les artères coronaires. Avec la fonction StentBoost Subtract, vous pouvez visualiser où se situe le stent par rapport à la paroi vasculaire pendant la procédure.

StentBoost permet une meilleure visualisation des stents

La technologie StentBoost permet de mieux visualiser le stent, tout en atténuant le bruit de fond et les structures anatomiques. Cette visualisation avancée met en évidence les moindres détails des entretoises du stent, ainsi que ceux des stents plus fins et à élution de médicaments, pour un positionnement précis du dispositif.
StentBoost est un outil non invasif de visualisation des stents qui n’a aucune incidence sur les coûts opérationnels et processus de travail. Il s’avère particulièrement utile lorsqu’un résultat rapide est requis. De plus, les problèmes potentiels, tels qu’un mauvais positionnement ou un déploiement insuffisant, peuvent être corrigés immédiatement.
Les salles de cardiologie pratiquant également les procédures vasculaires peuvent désormais bénéficier de l’outil StentBoost Vascular pour améliorer la visualisation des stents dans les vaisseaux longs. Cet outil unique basé sur notre technologie StentBoost est également intuitif et non invasif. En visualisant avec précision le stent par rapport au vaisseau, vous pouvez positionner correctement le dispositif et contrôler son déploiement. Cet outil convient à de nombreuses interventions.
La fonction StentBoost Subtract* offre une image détaillée du stent par rapport à la paroi vasculaire, pour un maximum de précision tout au long du processus de déploiement du stent. Cette image assure un positionnement optimal, ce qui est essentiel lors de la pose de stents au niveau des bifurcations et ostia. Elle permet en outre un contrôle rigoureux des phases de pré-dilatation, d’expansion du stent et de post-dilatation.
  • * La fonction StentBoost Subtract est uniquement disponible sur les systèmes Philips Allura Xper à partir de la série FD.

