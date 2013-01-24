Termes recherchés
StentBoost est un outil simple, rapide et économique qui permet une meilleure visualisation des stents dans les artères coronaires. Avec la fonction StentBoost Subtract, vous pouvez visualiser où se situe le stent par rapport à la paroi vasculaire pendant la procédure.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
StentBoost permet une meilleure visualisation des stents
Outil non invasif rapide et efficace
StentBoost Vascular : meilleure visualisation des stents dans les vaisseaux larges
StentBoost Subtract* pour un positionnement précis
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand