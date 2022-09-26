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  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
  • Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser

Eingestellt

Filtration am Wasserhahn

AWP3704/10

3.5
| (2) Bewertungen
Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser
Genießen Sie frisches und rein schmeckendes Wasser, jederzeit aus dem Wasserhahn mit dem Philips X-Guard Mikrofiltrationssystem, das bis zu 99 % des Chlors und der Substanzen, die den Geschmack beeinträchtigen, reduziert. Dank der einfachen Installation können Sie den Filter in Sekundenschnelle auf Ihren Wasserhahn aufstecken.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

direkt aus dem Wasserhahn

Klares und rein schmeckendes Wasser

  • X-Guard

Einfacher Wechsel zwischen verschiedenen Modi

Ein gefilterter Wasserstrahl eignet sich ideal zum Trinken und Kochen. Der ungefilterte Wasserstrahl und Sprühstrahl eignen sich zum Geschirrwaschen und zu anderen Reinigungszwecken.

Drehdesign für einfachen, schnellen Filterwechsel

Ersetzen Sie den alten Filter mühelos durch einen neuen Filter mit einer einfachen Drehung.

Der Timer erinnert Sie an den Filterwechsel

Der Timer erinnert Sie daran, wann der Filter ausgetauscht werden muss, für das beste Ergebnis.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.5

von 5

2

Bewertungen

4
3
1

26/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Excellent product

Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends

Vorteile

Easy to install and use

Nachteile

None

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst

12/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worked great for a few months then broke

Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.

Vorteile

Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap

Nachteile

Broke after a couple of months

Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für AWP3704 On-tap filtration verfasst

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