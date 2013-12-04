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SatinSoftEpilierer

HP6520/01

3.9

| (15) Bewertungen | 93% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

Genießen Sie das Gefühl von Satin auf Ihrer Haut.

Der Philips SatinSoft Epilierer mit Hautpflegesystem schützt die Haut vor Ziepen und verbessert die Hygiene. Das Gerät kann kabellos verwendet werden und ist wiederaufladbar für eine komfortable Verwendung, wo immer Sie möchten. Inklusive Aufsatz für empfindliche Stellen.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Epilierer mit Hautpflegesystem

Genießen Sie das Gefühl von Satin auf Ihrer Haut.

  • Hautpflegesystem

  • Kabellos

Peeling-Bürste für noch strahlendere Haut.

Peeling-Bürste für noch strahlendere Haut.

Einzigartiges Philips Design mit hypoallergenen Borsten für optimale Hygiene. Passt sich perfekt Ihrer Hand an und ermöglicht so eine optimale Haarentfernung. Kann sowohl trocken als auch unter der Dusche verwendet werden.

Vibrierendes Massageelement stimuliert Ihre Haut.

Vibrierendes Massageelement stimuliert Ihre Haut.

Das sanft vibrierende Massageelement stimuliert und glättet die Haut für angenehmes Epilieren.

Sanfte Pinzetten entfernen Härchen, ohne dabei an der Haut zu ziehen.

Sanfte Pinzetten entfernen Härchen, ohne dabei an der Haut zu ziehen.

Dieser Epilierer verfügt über sanfte Pinzetten, die Härchen entfernen, ohne dabei an der Haut zu ziehen.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

Finden Sie das passende Ersatzteil und Zubehör für Ihr Produkt

Ersatzteile und Zubehör

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.9

von 5

15

Bewertungen

93%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

2

04/12/2013

España

España

Imprescindible en nuestro armario

Depiladora fácil de usar, no causa ningún dolor porque no notas el tirón. Y el resultado final.......de profesional.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora verfasst

05/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

help me with this!

i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst

05/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

help me with this!

i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator verfasst

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