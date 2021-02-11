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  • Hochwertiger Sound
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Eingestellt

HiFi-Stereokopfhörer

SHP9500/00

4.8
| (4) Bewertungen | 100% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Hochwertiger Sound
Genießen Sie ein authentisches Hörerlebnis mit Stil. Entwickelt für hervorragende Leistung durch ein offenes Akustik-Design und hochwertige 50 mm Lautsprecher.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Hochwertiger Sound

  • Over-Ear

  • Schwarz

50-mm-Neodym-Treiber für ein umfassendes Klangspektrum

50-mm-Neodym-Treiber für ein umfassendes Klangspektrum

50-mm-Neodym-Lautsprechertreiber für optimalen HiFi-Sound.

Atmungsaktives Ohrpolster für längeren Tragekomfort.

Atmungsaktives Ohrpolster für längeren Tragekomfort.

Atmungsaktive Deluxe-Ohrpolster helfen, Druck und Hitze für einen lang anhaltenden Tragekomfort abzuhalten.

Komfortables doppelschichtiges Bügelpolster

Komfortables doppelschichtiges Bügelpolster

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.8

von 5

4

Bewertungen

100%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3
2
1

11/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb Headphones

These are totally brilliant. It's a shame that they are a rather difficult to get hold of in the UK. However, I'm so pleased that I was able to purchase mine. The sound quality is brilliant for the reasonable price. They are well balanced i.e. not too much bass, and I do like bass but not overblown and unrealistic. They are very revealing and detailed too. The midrange with voices is terrific and the treble is very detailed. The treble can just be a bit sibilant, but I don't want to overstate that at all. To be fair that does depend to some degree on the recording. The treble tend to be what I would call "sweet" and not harsh. They are very comfortable, but if you move around they will be a bit loose. Therefore. these are not for use whilst active. I listen when sitting down - the best way. The only criticism I have is the cable. It's rather springy and difficult to keep neat. However, It's not difficult to purchase another cable and replace. I will not mark down the headphones for this point because these headphones are so good. Perhaps Philips will start distributing them in the UK...?

Vorteile

Terrific sound quality at a reasonable price. Comfortable.

Nachteile

The sound will be "leaky" for some but they are open-back headphones and this is to be expected.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst

19/07/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Onbeperkt lang luistergenot

Als je 8 uur achtereen met een koptelefoon moet werken en bovendien nog goed geluid wil hebben dat is dit de beste aankoop.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst

18/01/2017

España

España

MAGNIFICOS AURICULARES

Auriculares magníficos y con un sonido realmente sorprendente, de lo mejor que he escuchado sobre todo por su precio, nada que enviar a otras marcas de superior precio.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst

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