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  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur
  • Une eau au goût pur

Arrêté

Filtration sur robinet

AWP3704/10

3.5
| (2) Avis
Une eau au goût pur
Savourez une eau au goût pur directement au robinet, grâce au système de microfiltration Philips X-Guard qui réduit jusqu'à 99 % de la teneur en chlore et en substances créant un goût désagréable. Grâce à un dispositif d'installation facile par clipsage, elle se fixe à votre robinet en quelques secondes.
Voir tous les avantages

directement au robinet

Une eau au goût pur

  • X-Guard

Passez facilement d'un mode à l'autre

L'eau filtrée en jet convient aux boissons et à la cuisine, tandis que l'eau non filtrée en jet et l'eau non-filtrée en douche conviennent à la vaisselle et aux différentes tâches de nettoyage.

Design à vissage rapide pour remplacer facilement le filtre

Remplacez facilement le filtre en fin de vie par un filtre neuf d'un simple geste.

Le minuteur vous indique à quel moment vous devez remplacer le filtre

Le minuteur vous indique à quel moment vous devez remplacer le filtre pour des résultats optimaux.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.5

sur 6

2

Avis

4
3
1

26/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

Excellent product

Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends

Avantages

Easy to install and use

Contre

None

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour AWP3704 On-tap filtration

12/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worked great for a few months then broke

Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.

Avantages

Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap

Contre

Broke after a couple of months

Cet avis a été rédigé pour AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Cet avis a été rédigé pour AWP3704 On-tap filtration

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