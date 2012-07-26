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Arrêté
Conçu pour une utilisation prolongée
Pour des résultats optimaux jour après jour, il vous faut un fer sur lequel vous pouvez compter. Avec sa nouvelle semelle SteamGlide, ses 2 200 W pour un haut débit vapeur continu et ses pastilles anticalcaires, ce fer Philips GC2840/02 vous offre un excellent rapport qualité-prix !
2 200 W
Protection
Jusqu'à 32 g/min de débit de vapeur continu pour mieux éliminer les faux plis.
L'effet pressing jusqu'à 100 g vous permet d'éliminer rapidement les faux plis même les plus tenaces.
Le système anti-goutte de votre fer vapeur Philips vous permet de repasser des tissus délicats à basse température sans vous soucier des taches dues aux gouttes d'eau.
Récompenses
4.8
sur 6
5
Avis
100%
recommandent ce produit
TR64
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
easy to use
I've always used Philips irons and this one is excellent. I particularly like the drip stop feature on these irons as other brands either don't feature them or they don't work very well. This model is easy to use, lightweight and heats up very quickly. I would recommend this product.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron
chriscross
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
easy to use
I've always used Philips irons and this one is excellent. I particularly like the drip stop feature on these irons as other brands either don't feature them or they don't work very well. This model is easy to use, lightweight and heats up very quickly. I would recommend this product.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron
Voetsek
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Impressed
I am very impressed with this iron as it is very easy to use and heats up very quickly, this is the first time I have used a Philips iron after using another brand for years, so much so that I purchased another for my son.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour 2800 series GC2840 Steam iron