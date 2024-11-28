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  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs
  • Idéal pour les petits buveurs

Philips Avent Baby BottlesBiberon Natural

SCF039/17

4.4
| (20) Avis
Idéal pour les petits buveurs
Comprend une tétine débit nouveau-né. Le petit récipient permet d'assurer une quantité appropriée pour le petit ventre de bébé. Les biberons sont conçus pour réduire les coliques et l'inconfort en évacuant l'air du ventre de bébé. Fonctionne avec les tétines de la gamme Natural.
Voir tous les avantages
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

marque recommandée par les mamans du monde entier1

Idéal pour les petits buveurs

Idéal pour les petits buveurs

  • 60 ml (2 oz)

  • 0 mois et +

Conçue pour réduire les coliques

Conçue pour réduire les coliques

La tétine est conçue pour réduire les problèmes de tétée en empêchant l'air d'entrer dans l'estomac de votre bébé.

Design flexible en spirale associé à des alvéoles de confort

Design flexible en spirale associé à des alvéoles de confort

Notre design flexible en spirale associée aux alvéoles de confort permet un mouvement naturel pendant que bébé tète.

Tétine ultra-douce conçue pour reproduire la sensation du sein

Tétine ultra-douce conçue pour reproduire la sensation du sein

La tétine présente une texture ultra-douce conçue pour reproduire la sensation du sein.

Spécificités Techniques

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Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.4

sur 6

20

Avis

2
1

28/11/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Employé de Philips

Perfect fles voor mijn baby

Mijn baby dronk veelste snel bij een nr 1 speen waardoor ze te veel golven spuugde en veel krampjes kreeg. Heb nu deze schattige fles gekocht met nr 0 speen erop en het gaat echt perfect. Echt een heel verschil met eerst. Ik raad dit product echt aan met ouders die dit probleem ook hebben. En het was de volgende dag al in huis. Echt top dank jullie wel.

Avantages

Het drinken gaat langzamer wat ook echt goed is

Contre

Die zijn er niet

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Natural-babyfles

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Natural-babyfles

11/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cute and handy bottle

Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

16/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is easy to use and it’s great

This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat

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Mentions légales

  1. Résultats basés sur une enquête de satisfaction en ligne menée à l'échelle mondiale en 2023 auprès de 10 109 utilisatrices de marques et produits de puériculture. 

  1. Qu'est-ce qu'une colique, et quel est son effet sur les bébés ? Les coliques sont en partie causées par l'ingestion d'air pendant la tétée. Elles créent une gêne au niveau du système digestif du bébé qui se traduit notamment par des pleurs et de l'agitation.