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Arrêté

Casque Sport

SHQ1300LF/00

4.1

| (7) Avis | 83% recommandent ce produit

Dépassez vos limites

Dépassez vos limites avec le casque léger Actionfit SHQ1300. Ce casque robuste résistant à la transpiration et à la pluie offre des basses puissantes et un maintien optimal, grâce à ses haut-parleurs ultra-performants et à ses stabilisateurs.

Voir tous les avantages

Ultra-léger, maintien parfait

Dépassez vos limites

  • HP 8,6 mm/concep. arrière ouverte

  • Écouteur

3 tailles d'embouts pour un maintien optimal

3 tailles d'embouts pour un maintien optimal

Design ultra-léger de 5,7 g, pour un confort inégalé*

Design ultra-léger de 5,7 g, pour un confort inégalé*

Pesant à peine 5,7 g, les écouteurs sport ActionFit sont si légers et confortables que vous oublierez que vous les portez. La solution idéale pour se motiver sur les derniers kilomètres.

Serre-câble inclus pour éviter les nœuds pendant le sport

Serre-câble inclus pour éviter les nœuds pendant le sport

Un serre-câbles est inclus avec le casque ActionFit. Il vous évite d'être gêné par le câble pendant vos séances d'exercice.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.1

sur 6

7

Avis

83%

recommandent ce produit

3
2

01/08/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Klasse Sportkopfhörer

Die Beschreibung hat sehr viel versprochen, daher habe ich mich für diesen Sportkopfhörer entschlossen. Das Preisleistungs- Verhältnis ist einfach TOP! Für jede Ohrgröße sind passende Ohrstöpselgrößen vorhanden, sodass der Kopfhörer sehr gut und auch vor allem fest beim laufen im Ohr sitzt. Zudem kommt ein super Design, mit einem sehr stabilen Kabel und guter Verarbeitung, dass zu modernen Sportkleidungen passt aber trotzdem noch auffällt. Beim Klang muss man jedoch kleine abstriche machen, die man aber gerne in kauf nimmt, da er zum Laufen o.ä. einen solchen klang abgibt, dass man es gar nicht mehr wahr nimmt. Dies kann man aber bei diesem Preis auch nicht erwarten. Fazit: Ein einfacher, super stylischer Sportkopfhörer mit viel Halt und dabei ausreichenden Klang, der alle Anforderungen beim Sport treiben erfüllt. Wer sich überlegt einen Kopfhörer zum Sport treiben anzuschaffen, findet hier genau dass was er sucht!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sportkopfhörer

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sportkopfhörer

26/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Intelligent design and wonderful functionality

I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it

Avantages

They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about

Contre

Orange and white colouring too flashy

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Date d'utilisation 2019-12-26

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Date d'utilisation 2019-12-26

18/01/2017

Italia

Italia

Acheteur vérifié

Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!

[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

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Mentions légales

  1. Certifié IPX4 et IPX7 pour les casques classiques et IPX2 pour les casques avec micro.