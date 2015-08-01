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Arrêté
SHQ1300LF/00
Dépassez vos limites
Dépassez vos limites avec le casque léger Actionfit SHQ1300. Ce casque robuste résistant à la transpiration et à la pluie offre des basses puissantes et un maintien optimal, grâce à ses haut-parleurs ultra-performants et à ses stabilisateurs.
HP 8,6 mm/concep. arrière ouverte
Écouteur
Pesant à peine 5,7 g, les écouteurs sport ActionFit sont si légers et confortables que vous oublierez que vous les portez. La solution idéale pour se motiver sur les derniers kilomètres.
Un serre-câbles est inclus avec le casque ActionFit. Il vous évite d'être gêné par le câble pendant vos séances d'exercice.
4.1
sur 6
7
Avis
83%
recommandent ce produit
Philip95
01/08/2015
Deutschland
Klasse Sportkopfhörer
Die Beschreibung hat sehr viel versprochen, daher habe ich mich für diesen Sportkopfhörer entschlossen. Das Preisleistungs- Verhältnis ist einfach TOP! Für jede Ohrgröße sind passende Ohrstöpselgrößen vorhanden, sodass der Kopfhörer sehr gut und auch vor allem fest beim laufen im Ohr sitzt. Zudem kommt ein super Design, mit einem sehr stabilen Kabel und guter Verarbeitung, dass zu modernen Sportkleidungen passt aber trotzdem noch auffällt. Beim Klang muss man jedoch kleine abstriche machen, die man aber gerne in kauf nimmt, da er zum Laufen o.ä. einen solchen klang abgibt, dass man es gar nicht mehr wahr nimmt. Dies kann man aber bei diesem Preis auch nicht erwarten. Fazit: Ein einfacher, super stylischer Sportkopfhörer mit viel Halt und dabei ausreichenden Klang, der alle Anforderungen beim Sport treiben erfüllt. Wer sich überlegt einen Kopfhörer zum Sport treiben anzuschaffen, findet hier genau dass was er sucht!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sportkopfhörer
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sportkopfhörer
Bee-Em
26/01/2021
United Kingdom
Intelligent design and wonderful functionality
I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it
Avantages
They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about
Contre
Orange and white colouring too flashy
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date d'utilisation 2019-12-26
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date d'utilisation 2019-12-26
Tek87t
18/01/2017
Italia
Acheteur vérifié
Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Certifié IPX4 et IPX7 pour les casques classiques et IPX2 pour les casques avec micro.