Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Page d'accueil
$

Termes recherchés

Alice Diagnostic sleep system

Alice 6 LDE

Diagnostic sleep system

Trouver des produits similaires

The Alice 6 LDE system provides your busy lab with the base set of channels needed to meet AASM standards ,while allowing staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Use the Alice 6 LDE system to provide routine PSGs efficiently.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Integrated RIP driver || Efficient routine PSGs

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.
Boîte têt. simple à utiliser

Boîte têtière simple à utiliser pt plus de confort et moins d’efforts

La boîte têtière présente un équilibre parfait entre une forme compacte et des entrées simples à identifier et à utiliser.
Patent-pending chin EMG technology || Efficient routine PSGs

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.
Architecture simple

Une architecture simple pour réduire le nombre de câbles

Seuls deux câbles LAN sont nécessaires dans la chambre du patient pour prendre en charge les PSG de routine (données, contrôle du traitement Philips Respironics, communication bidirectionnelle, audio et vidéo).
Intégration avec OmniLab

Encombrement réduit grâce à l’intégration d’OmniLab

Aucun module d’interface ou câblage supplémentaire requis ; le système se connecte directement à l’appareil de traitement OmniLab Advanced.
Log. diagnostic Sleepware G3

Logiciel de diagnostic Sleepware G3 : des capacités étendues

Le système Alice 6 LDE est équipé du logiciel de diagnostic du sommeil Sleepware G3, le même que celui utilisé avec les autres produits de diagnostic Alice. Sleepware G3 dispose d’une plateforme puissante aux fonctionnalités améliorées qui aide les responsables de laboratoire à mieux s’adapter aux processus de travail, quelle que soit la taille de leur laboratoire.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand