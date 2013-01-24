The Alice 6 LDE system provides your busy lab with the base set of channels needed to meet AASM standards ,while allowing staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Use the Alice 6 LDE system to provide routine PSGs efficiently.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.
Architecture simple
Une architecture simple pour réduire le nombre de câbles
Seuls deux câbles LAN sont nécessaires dans la chambre du patient pour prendre en charge les PSG de routine (données, contrôle du traitement Philips Respironics, communication bidirectionnelle, audio et vidéo).
Intégration avec OmniLab
Encombrement réduit grâce à l’intégration d’OmniLab
Aucun module d’interface ou câblage supplémentaire requis ; le système se connecte directement à l’appareil de traitement OmniLab Advanced.
Log. diagnostic Sleepware G3
Logiciel de diagnostic Sleepware G3 : des capacités étendues
Le système Alice 6 LDE est équipé du logiciel de diagnostic du sommeil Sleepware G3, le même que celui utilisé avec les autres produits de diagnostic Alice. Sleepware G3 dispose d’une plateforme puissante aux fonctionnalités améliorées qui aide les responsables de laboratoire à mieux s’adapter aux processus de travail, quelle que soit la taille de leur laboratoire.
