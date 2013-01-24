Control your costs
Multiva features an compact, 1.57m short-bore Zero Boil Off magnet, with state of the art actively shielded magnet technology. The magnet is designed to deliver high homogeneity, providing excellent image quality and fat suppression over a large 53 cm field of view, essential for today’s demanding applications. The system reduce operational and siting costs thanks to its lightweight design, a small fringe field footprint and Zero Boil Off technology. Ensure economic value through reliable, cost effective, and expandable clinical performance. Compact siting (27 m²) ensures that Multiva easily fits into any department. PowerSave technology reduces power consumption and costs. Siting costs are low thanks to the lightweight design and small fringe field.