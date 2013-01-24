Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in Emergency Medicine simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use most often.
Ergonomic design || Environmental fit
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Sparq is height-adjustable and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface || Ease of Use
Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel || Clinical Excellence
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
SonoCT and XRES || Clinical Excellence
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Abundant clinical applications || Environmental fit
Abundant clinical applications for variety of ED needs
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.