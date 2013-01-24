Page d'accueil
Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in Emergency Medicine simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

Caractéristiques
Simplicity Mode || Ease of Use

Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use

To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use most often.
Ergonomic design || Environmental fit

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface || Ease of Use

Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel || Clinical Excellence

Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
SonoCT and XRES || Clinical Excellence

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Abundant clinical applications || Environmental fit

Abundant clinical applications for variety of ED needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.

