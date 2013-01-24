Page d'accueil
Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

Caractéristiques
Simplicity Mode || Ease of Use

Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use

To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use most often.
Needle Visualization || Clinical Excellence

Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Ergonomic design || Environmental fit

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Centerline and gridline || Clinical Excellence

Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures

To make it easy to conduct out-of-plane procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image. The system also features an on-screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation. Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface || Ease of Use

Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel || Clinical Excellence

Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Multiport adapter || Environmental fit

Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers

This adapter allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Abundant clinical applications || Clinical Excellence

Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
SonoCT and XRES || Clinical Excellence

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.

