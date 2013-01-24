Termes recherchés
Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand