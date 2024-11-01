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Holter Monitoring Software

Holter analysis software

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Philips Holter monitoring system has all the tools you need to record, analyze, diagnose, and communicate ECG data – quickly and accurately. This system of compact recorders and Holter software can scale up or down to meet your needs.

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Caractéristiques
Powerful tools || Fast workflow

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system || Fast workflow

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting || Fast workflow

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.
  • Powerful tools || Fast workflow
  • EASI Lead system || Fast workflow
  • Custom reporting || Fast workflow
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Powerful tools || Fast workflow

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system || Fast workflow

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting || Fast workflow

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.

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