Philips Holter monitoring system has all the tools you need to record, analyze, diagnose, and communicate ECG data – quickly and accurately. This system of compact recorders and Holter software can scale up or down to meet your needs.
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The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system || Fast workflow
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting || Fast workflow
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.
The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug and play Dual Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system || Fast workflow
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting || Fast workflow
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred EMR, HIS, or TraceMasterVue system.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.
En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.