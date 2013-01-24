Our optional bidirectional hospital information system (HIS) interface, Xper Information Management Connect, provides a communication solution. It interfaces with select HIS and with select third-party technologies.
While we encourage you to take advantage of the many benefits of the broad portfolio of healthcare products and technologies that Philips offers, we also understand that your facility has a variety of vendors and systems. That's why Xper connect provides the connection between select hospital information systems as well as select other systems and modalities.
Interface team || Wide-ranging connectivity
Interface team provides custom support
The power behind Xper Connect is not only the software itself, but also our talented interface team that provides the expertise to interface to a broad and continually growing range of systems. The Xper Connect family boasts more than 1,000 interface installations* with ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, inventory, labs, results, and discrete clinical data.
Each interface implementation requires individual operability testing. Interface installation is handled on a customer-by-customer basis.
