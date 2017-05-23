The HeartStart FRx defibrillator includes advanced Life Guidance features to help guide the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest. With easy set-up, clear voice prompts, and rugged design, HeartStart FRx is designed for on-the-spot responders.
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children helping to deliver therapy more
Built for rugged environments
On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.
Life Guidance features provide intuitive step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR coaching, to
Easily used on infants and children
The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.
Integrated SMART Pads placed on the victim’s bare skin sense and adapt the defibrillator’s instructi
Low maintenance to be ready when you need it
The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.
Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers
If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.
Easily used on infants and children
The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.
Low maintenance to be ready when you need it
The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.
Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers
If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.
