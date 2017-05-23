Termes recherchés

HeartStart FRx

Automated external defibrillator

Trouver des produits similaires

The HeartStart FRx defibrillator includes advanced Life Guidance features to help guide the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest. With easy set-up, clear voice prompts, and rugged design, HeartStart FRx is designed for on-the-spot responders.

Contactez nous
Caractéristiques
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children helping to deliver therapy more

Built for rugged environments

On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.

Built for rugged environments

On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.

Built for rugged environments

On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.
Life Guidance features provide intuitive step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR coaching, to

Easily used on infants and children

The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.

Easily used on infants and children

The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.

Easily used on infants and children

The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.
Integrated SMART Pads placed on the victim’s bare skin sense and adapt the defibrillator’s instructi

Low maintenance to be ready when you need it

The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.

Low maintenance to be ready when you need it

The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.

Low maintenance to be ready when you need it

The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.
Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.

Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.

Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.
  • Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children helping to deliver therapy more
  • Life Guidance features provide intuitive step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR coaching, to
  • Integrated SMART Pads placed on the victim’s bare skin sense and adapt the defibrillator’s instructi
  • Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children helping to deliver therapy more

Built for rugged environments

On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.

Built for rugged environments

On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.

Built for rugged environments

On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.
Life Guidance features provide intuitive step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR coaching, to

Easily used on infants and children

The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.

Easily used on infants and children

The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.

Easily used on infants and children

The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.
Integrated SMART Pads placed on the victim’s bare skin sense and adapt the defibrillator’s instructi

Low maintenance to be ready when you need it

The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.

Low maintenance to be ready when you need it

The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.

Low maintenance to be ready when you need it

The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.
Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.

Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.

Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers

If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.

Documentation

Brochure (11)

Brochure

Témoignage (1)

Témoignage

Instructions d’utilisation (1)

Instructions d’utilisation

Brochure (11)

Brochure

Témoignage (1)

Témoignage

Voir toute la documentation

Brochure (11)

Brochure

Témoignage (1)

Témoignage

Instructions d’utilisation (1)

Instructions d’utilisation

Caractéristiques

Environmental
Environmental
EMI (Radiated/Immunity)
  • CISPR II Group I Class B, IEC 61000-4-3, and IEC 61000-4-8
Temperature
  • Operating/Standby:32° - 122° F (0° - 50° C)
Sealing
  • Waterjet proof IPX5 per IEC60529 Dust protected IPX5 per IEC60529
Altitude
  • 0 to 15,000 feet
Aircraft
  • Device: RTCA/DO-160D;1997
Crush
  • 500 pounds
Vibration
  • Operating: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-17, random Standby: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-18,swept sine.
Physical requirements
Physical requirements
Size
  • 2.4 x 7.1 x 8.9 inches (6 x 18 x 22 cm) H x D x W
Weight
  • With battery and pads case: 3.5 lbs (1.5 kg) Without battery or pads case: 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)
Product specifications
Product specifications
Model Number
  • 861304
Battery
  • Typically 4 years when stored and maintained according to directions provided in Owner’s Manual. Standby life (after insertion):
Therapy
  • Adult defibrillation peak current: 32A (150J nominal) into a 50 ohm load. Pediatric defibrillation (with optional Infant/Child Key installed): 19A (50J nominal) into a 50 ohm load.
Waveform
  • Truncated Exponential Biphasic. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of each patient’s impedance.
Protocol
  • Protocol Device follows preconfigured settings. Defibrillation and CPR protocol can be customized using HeartStart Event Review or HeartStart Configure software.
Quick Shock
  • Able to deliver a shock after the end of a CPR interval, typically in eight seconds.
Environmental
Environmental
EMI (Radiated/Immunity)
  • CISPR II Group I Class B, IEC 61000-4-3, and IEC 61000-4-8
Temperature
  • Operating/Standby:32° - 122° F (0° - 50° C)
Physical requirements
Physical requirements
Size
  • 2.4 x 7.1 x 8.9 inches (6 x 18 x 22 cm) H x D x W
Weight
  • With battery and pads case: 3.5 lbs (1.5 kg) Without battery or pads case: 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)
Voir toutes les caractéristiques
Environmental
Environmental
EMI (Radiated/Immunity)
  • CISPR II Group I Class B, IEC 61000-4-3, and IEC 61000-4-8
Temperature
  • Operating/Standby:32° - 122° F (0° - 50° C)
Sealing
  • Waterjet proof IPX5 per IEC60529 Dust protected IPX5 per IEC60529
Altitude
  • 0 to 15,000 feet
Aircraft
  • Device: RTCA/DO-160D;1997
Crush
  • 500 pounds
Vibration
  • Operating: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-17, random Standby: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-18,swept sine.
Physical requirements
Physical requirements
Size
  • 2.4 x 7.1 x 8.9 inches (6 x 18 x 22 cm) H x D x W
Weight
  • With battery and pads case: 3.5 lbs (1.5 kg) Without battery or pads case: 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)
Product specifications
Product specifications
Model Number
  • 861304
Battery
  • Typically 4 years when stored and maintained according to directions provided in Owner’s Manual. Standby life (after insertion):
Therapy
  • Adult defibrillation peak current: 32A (150J nominal) into a 50 ohm load. Pediatric defibrillation (with optional Infant/Child Key installed): 19A (50J nominal) into a 50 ohm load.
Waveform
  • Truncated Exponential Biphasic. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of each patient’s impedance.
Protocol
  • Protocol Device follows preconfigured settings. Defibrillation and CPR protocol can be customized using HeartStart Event Review or HeartStart Configure software.
Quick Shock
  • Able to deliver a shock after the end of a CPR interval, typically in eight seconds.
  • *”Shortening the interval between the last compression and the shock even by a few seconds can improve shock success (defibrillation and ROSC)” – American Heart Association. American Heart Association Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care. Circulation. 2010;122 (suppl 3): S706-S719.
  • 2. Eftestol, T., Sunde, K., & Steen, P. A. (2002). Effects of interrupting precordial compressions on the calculated probability of defibrillation success during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Circulation, 105(19), 2270-2273. doi:10.1161/01. CIR.0000133323.15565.75
  • 3. Yu, T., Weil, M. H., Tang, W., Sun, S., Klouche, K., Povoas, H., & Bisera, J. (2002). Adverse outcomes of interrupted precordial compression during automated defibrillation. Circulation, 106(3), 368-372. doi:10.1161/01.CIR.0000021429.22005.2E
  • 4. Snyder, D., & Morgan, C. (2004). Wide variation in cardiopulmonary resuscitation interruption intervals among commercially available automated external defibrillators may affect survival despite high defibrillation efficacy. Critical Care Medicine, 32(9 Suppl), S421-S424. doi:10.1097/01.CCM.0000134265.35871.2B
  • 5. Edelson, D. P., Abella, B. S., Kramer-Johansen, J., Wik, L., Myklebust, H., Barry, A. M., . . . Becker, L. B. (2006). Effects of compression depth and pre-shock pauses predict defibrillation failure during cardiac arrest. Resuscitation, 71(2), 137-145.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Tous droits réservés.

Notre site s'affiche mieux sur la dernière version d'Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.