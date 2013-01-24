The HeartStart FRx defibrillator includes advanced Life Guidance features to help guide the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest. With easy set-up, clear voice prompts, and rugged design, HeartStart FRx is designed for on-the-spot responders.
Built for rugged environments
On the scene with law enforcement, on the field with student athletes, or on the job with employees, the FRx is the solution for treating SCA in demanding environments and conditions. Lightweight, rugged, and reliable, it can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, dust, or wet environments.
Easily used on infants and children
The HeartStart FRx features a unique Infant/Child Key that allows you to use the same pads for both adults and children. Simply insert the key into the FRx. The defibrillator automatically adjusts the shock strength and adapts the Life Guidance to provide pad placement and CPR instructions appropriate for children—all without the need for different pads.
Low maintenance to be ready when you need it
The HeartStart FRx arrives practically ready for rescue. Everything is connected and in place. Just pull the green tab to start the self-test that confirms its readiness for use. Once initiated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs more than 85 self-tests regularly and can go four years between battery replacements.
Detailed defibrillation guidance so you know what to do
The FRx tells you exactly what to do. To deliver a shock, place the pads on bare skin as shown in the placement diagram. The AED determines if a shock is needed and if so, prompts you to press the orange shock button. The voice commands repeat and rephrase if you need additional help. Flashing icons and a reference guide help if you’re in a noisy setting.
Complete CPR assistance for untrained rescuers
If you need help with CPR, Life Guidance gives instructions and audio cues that tell you how to do it. It guides you through the appropriate number, rate, and depth of chest compressions, as well as how to perform rescue breaths. If the Infant/Child key is inserted, the CPR instructions change to ones that are appropriate for children.
Smooth EMS hand-off to save time
The FRx guides you through every step of a rescue, even reminding you to call emergency medical services (EMS). Once EMS arrives, hand-off is fast and easy because the FRx pads are compatible with most EMS equipment. EMS personnel can attach their own defibrillator to the pads already on the patient and this saves precious time.
*”Shortening the interval between the last compression and the shock even by a few seconds can improve shock success (defibrillation and ROSC)” – American Heart Association. American Heart Association Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care. Circulation. 2010;122 (suppl 3): S706-S719.
