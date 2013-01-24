Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Wedgie Positioning cushion

Wedgie

Positioning cushion

The Wedgie is a triangular-shaped cushion. When infant is sidelying, the Wedgie can be used to support a slight turn or to shift pressure points and increase the baby's comfort level. It can also be used to support a ventilator circuit.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Non-toxic gel || Quality materials

Non-toxic gel for stable flexibility

The Wedgie is filled with a non-toxic gel that provides flexible yet stable support for virtually all clinical positioning needs.
Multifunctional design || Flexible use

Multifunctional design to support care devices

The Wedgie can be used to enhance an infant's comfort in various positions. It is also ideal for supporting medical equipment such as a ventilator circuit, to reduce pulling at the infant's mouth.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand